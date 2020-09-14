Tech NewsWindows

Chromium-based Edge Comes to Windows 10 1903 and 1809: Microsoft Releases Updates That Make It Possible

By Brian Adam
Microsoft is already bringing the new version of Edge to more versions of Windows 10 other than Windows 10 May 2020 Update and November 2019 Update. Continuing with the marked roadmap, the Legacy version of Microsoft’s browser begins to lose ground before his heir.

Microsoft has started releasing cumulative updates that make it possible and once installed, users will find a change between their computer icons. The classic letter “e” that identified Edge now has shades of green and blue, a new iconography to identify Edge based on Chromium.

Windows 1903 and 1809

Edge

All computers that have any of the following versions of Windows 10 will benefit from this change. Leaving aside the 2004 and 1909 versions, which already enjoyed it, now the new Edge comes to versions 1903 and 1809.

For both versions, Windows 10 May 2019 Update and Windows 10 October 2018 UpdateMicrosoft has released cumulative updates KB4576754 and KB4576753. These are automatically installed on computers running the old Edge

Once the new Edge is installed, you will not be able to use the old one again, at least not uninstalled the new version from settings. If you want to go back to the Legacy version, you will have to follow different steps.

If you want to know if you already have the KB4576754 or KB4576753 updatesDepending on the system you are using, you can check it by going to the Windows “Settings” menu and within it make use of “Check for updates” in “Windows Update”.

Via | Techdows
More information | Microsoft

