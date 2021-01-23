“Chronic health crisis”

- Advertisement -

There are currently 1,965 Covid-19 patients in the country’s hospitals, 219 of them in intensive care units, Health Service Executive head Paul Reid said.

In total, he said, there are 318 patients in intensive care units and only 26 adult intensive care beds are currently free.

Paul Reid pointed out that over half of Covid-19 patients are under the age of 65 and that hospitals are under enormous pressure.

He claimed that the situation is now very serious. If the day comes that there will be 350 people in intensive care units, he said, it will be a real challenge to provide the same level of care for all of them.

He also confirmed that a number of patients in the west east across the country have been transferred to hospitals in the east as part of the Health Service Executive ‘s national plan to tackle the growing outbreak.

The management of Waterford University Hospital has confirmed that the number of Covid-19 patients there is ten times higher than a month ago.

There were twelve cases in mid – December, it was said, but there are at least 123 today. There are another 25 people with symptoms of the disease.