Chronos Before the Ashes Review: a Zelda Dark Souls that doesn’t convince

In summer 2016, Gunfire Games enriched the line-up of Oculus Rift with a fantasy-style adventure destined exclusively for Virtual Reality. Thus he landed on the videogame market Chronos, Action RPG production that married a system of fixed frames to minimize the effects of motion sickness. In 2019, partially evoking the same narrative universe, the software house offered the public a title destined to win a decidedly positive reception, as evidenced by the Remnant review: From the Ashes.

Now the circle is closed, with Gunfire Games taking a step back and institutionalizing that same Chronos of 2016, extrapolating it from the VR context and renaming it Chronos: Before the Ashes, the official prequel to the shooter souls-like debuted last year. In re-presenting the production, which now marries a freely maneuverable camera with a third-person view, the authors have summarized the formula with the expression “Zelda Dark Souls”. A combination of two videogame icons which, unfortunately, did not turn out to be entirely appropriate.

Remnant: one month earlier

The events narrated in Chronos: Before the Ashes they will immediately sound familiar to those who have ventured into Remnant: From the Ashes. After all, we are not in a remote and distant past: the adventure that we are about to live in the role of a young hero without a name is only placed one month before compared to the predecessor. The plot, however, remains perfectly understandable even for those who have no previous experience with the game of 2019. The latter will be able to devote themselves to the discovery of the multiple connections between the two works even in a phase subsequent to the completion of Chronos: Before the Ashes.

Told mainly through documents scattered around the game world, descriptions of objects and sporadic encounters with solitaire NPCs, the narrative structure of the title Gunfire Games fully marries the now traditional formula of the model souls-like. A dark story with uncertain and indefinite outlines in this way it progressively delineates its borders with the progress of exploration and advancement, reserving – for those who are completely extraneous to Remnant’s imagination – even some unexpected surprises.

The premise of Chronos: Before the Ashes sees us as part of a group of human beings who have survived the invasion of nameless monstrosities, whose actions seem to be manipulated by a single and mighty entity: the Dragon. Needless to say, the lucky winner of the chance to face the legendary creature will be our alter-ego, available in both male and female versions, but not customizable in appearance or in the starting parameters.

Just enough time for an introductory sequence and we find ourselves engaged in a solitary mission, between medieval fortresses, fairy forests and mysterious laboratories abandoned following research on interdimensional connections.

A gameplay that suffers from old age

If nothing else, our community took care to wait for us to come of age before assigning us the task of making our way through a Labyrinth populated with lethal creatures and traps. At the beginning of the adventure, the protagonist is in fact 18 years old: a not insignificant detail, given that in the economy of production there is a dynamics of aging. Every death in the world of Chronos: Before the Ashes in fact it costs our hero a year of life. This process is reflected both in the aesthetics of the character – with slower movements, hair that is dyed white, a face marked by age – and in the dynamics of the gameplay. Once past the youth, the fighter will become less reactive and agile: a considerable problem if we consider that, unlike Remnant: From the Ashes, the prequel only offers the ability to wield melee weapons.

Aging also defines a dynamic change in the system

of progression of the protagonist, based on the presence of four parameters: Strength, Dexterity, Arcane, Vitality. In the early stages of the adventure, our hero is basically an intrepid warrior without patience and unwilling to reflect. This means that increasing the affinity level for magic will cost more than increasing brute strength or agility. Conversely, the relationship will instead reverse with advancing age and the acquisition of wisdom deriving from experience. The concept behind the mechanism is extremely Interesting, but unfortunately, to the test of the facts, it seemed decidedly not very incisive in the overall economy of production. Defeating the enemies that populate the different areas allows you to level up very quickly, resulting in the accumulation of a good supply of skill points to invest in character development. The counterpart related to the choice of which aspect to enhance is therefore never particularly severe, so much so that in our epic we have never found ourselves in doubt as to what was the best way to use the accumulated experience.

Furthermore, the age system is limited by the choice of binding the arcane component of the game to special powers related to melee weapons. Between buff that wrap swords and axes in flames and attacks that allow you to recover vital energy, remain completely absent ranged magic attack modes. Ultimately, therefore, although our character may age, the essential approach to the combat system will remain forcibly unchanged.

Like Dark Souls? Not exactly

Although based on a combination of dodging, concatenations of light and heavy assaults, parry and counterattacks, the combat system proposed by Chronos: Before the Ashes it is deeply distanced from that of From Software productions. We realize this as soon as the control of the character passes into the hands of the player: the feeling offered by the controls is in fact somewhat alienating and decidedly not very reactive. The feeling of heaviness and lack of control on the actions of our alter-ego unfortunately remains a constant throughout the experience, while the responsiveness of the commands does not lend itself to particular praise.

With an unexpected frequency, we happened to have to press a key several times before the effects of the action appeared on the screen. A particularly unfortunate circumstance in the course of fights, when a dodge or parry can represent the boundary between death and victory. An extreme slowness it also characterizes the actions of the protagonist, from different points of view. The pace of the advance, already contained in itself, becomes too cautious if you try to proceed while keeping the shield up. Using a cure takes an extremely long animation, as does any interaction with the game world, whether it’s opening a door or pulling a lever.

Essential difference that strongly distances Chronos: Before the Ashes from the combat sytem à la Dark Souls is also the choice of do not foresee a consumption of stamina linked to the attacks launched. The shots can in fact be chained without particular limits, while our energy bar will be consumed only by parrying the opponent’s assaults with the shield or by running. In this way, an essential component of the formula is lost souls-like, linked to learning the move-set of one’s weapon and to the rigorous alternation between offensive, defensive and recovery phases.

A structure that encourages a rather unscrupulous approach to fighting, also supported byabsence of a system of accumulation of experience comparable to that of souls of Dark Souls or to the Echoes of the Blood of Bloodborne.

The compensation in case of defeat is therefore reduced to the need to restart from the last checkpoint and to the aging of the character by one year. These elements help to make Chronos: Before the Ashes a much more accessible work than is generally expected from a souls-like. To facilitate newbies, we also find the possibility of select the difficulty level of the game, an option instead absent in the From Software titles.

A more interesting degree of challenge is proposed by Boss, some of which took us a few tries before giving in under the weight of repeated assaults. In any case, nothing able to qualify as actually difficult, for clashes that fail to establish themselves as memorable. The variety of enemies proposed is discreet, as is the number of weapons available in-game.

If, as mentioned, the combat system of Chronos: Before the Ashes shows the side to more than one criticism, much more interesting is the Zelda-like component of the title. With puzzles that break the rhythm of the adventure – whose longevity is around 12/15 hours – the proposed puzzles do not reach heights of complexity comparable to those of the immortal Nintendo saga, but are still quite pleasant. We thus move from the need to combine some items of the inventory to create a new key tool, to the challenge of creating links between portals suspended in the void, for an overall pleasant experience.

An essential yield

Chronos: Before the Ashes, although it has been adapted in a “traditional” form, it remains a production with over four years on its shoulders. A circumstance that is unfortunately all too evident, with a graphic rendering that is all too essential. Bare and rather anonymous environments occasionally leave room for more inspired views, which however are not enough to compose a truly enveloping and fascinating game world. The feeling is that getting out of the context of Virtual Reality has not benefited the title in terms of involvement and immersion, also thanks to a very essential soundtrack.

Even the transition from a system of fixed shots to one camera completely free was not entirely painless, with on-screen action handling becoming difficult over the course of some fights. During our test, conducted on the PlayStation 4 version of the title played in backward compatibility on the PlayStation 5, we did not detect any problems with regards to the stability of the frame rate.