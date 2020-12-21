Chumel Torres made fun of Lord Molecule’s Christmas costume meme

- Advertisement -

Presenting himself in a suit adorned with Christmas motifs, with Santa Claus included, was enough for the reporter Carlos Pozos Soto, known in journalistic slang as “Lord Molecule”, attracted attention at the president’s morning conference Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Monday, December 21 and incidentally unleash hundreds of criticisms on social networks, including the popular youtuber Chumel Torres.

José Manuel Torres, real name of the holder of The Pulse of the Republic, used a photo of Lord Molecule to make a meme in which he insulted him.

“My crush: I suck on the pending gifts”Chumel wrote to continue with an “immediately me” and place the photo of the reporter, thus revealing his criticism of what Pozos did.

And the fact is that the reporter, a regular and controversial character at the president’s morning conferences, came with the peculiar outfit, which also matched his face mask, and also brought López Obrador a gift.

The controversy was unleashed on Twitter, as criticism, sarcasm and acid comments against Lord Molecula abounded, who -according to an analysis by SPIN Taller de Comunicación Política- is one of the members of the press who has participated the most times during the conferences. of the president.

Of course, this is not the first time that the character has garnered attention and sparks debate on Twitter.

And it is that just when taking the floor at the conferences, on several occasions he has said “President of all Mexicans, good morning and congratulations. The truth is, you make a superhuman effort, you don’t rest on Saturdays or Sundays ”.

Perhaps one of his most embarrassing moments was the one he starred in on May 28.

And it is that that day the president spoke of creating a new economic index, apart from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in which the welfare and happiness of the people can be measured.

The president commented that “it would be good to think about how to name him.”

Lord Molecule then said that “social networks propose that the index be called AMLOVER, by his initials ”.

López Obrador limited himself to laughing and answering: “No, no, no, no, no, just imagine.”

His comment was not well received and there were expressions of disbelief in the middle of the morning conference.

Another moment of Lord Molecule was when in April he boasted have a “little piece” of the lottery of the presidential plane raffle. López Obrador called him and, after asking to take a picture of them, he chanted: “You can see that support, you can see that support.”

In October 2019, in one of AMLO’s most tense conferences, since the “culiacanazo” (the failed arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, Chapo’s son, in Sinaloa) had just occurred, Lord Molecula was severely criticized for trying to divert attention with your questions.

“President of the Government of Mexico, good morning to those who see us and those who listen to us. Thank you for allowing me to speak, Chairman. First I want to give three data: yesterday 57 Olmec, Mayan, Mexican and Teotihuacan objects were auctioned in France; My second piece of information is that tonight a new television station is born where there are new journalists; and the third data, president, the Astros lost against the Nationals ”, he said without making reference at all to the incident in Culiacán, which was the topic of the moment.

