Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin appointed head of Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta

It has been announced that a well-known Gael who has been central to the Red with Anger campaign has been appointed chief executive of the body which deals with Irish – medium education in the Six Counties.

Today Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin began his new role as chief executive of Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta.

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly delayed the recruitment process but McGillivray ‘s appointment was announced this week.

Mac Giolla Bhéin spent years as an Advocacy Officer with Conradh na Gaeilge and was heavily involved with the campaign group An Dream Dearg. For the past year he has been working as the director of Cultúrlann Mac Adam Ó Fiaich.

He said he was looking forward to his new job.

“I look forward to this wonderful new challenge and I am very grateful to the Board of Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta for giving me this opportunity,” said Mac Giolla Bhéin.

“The growth of Irish-medium education is currently booming, as more parents choose it, and my role will be to work with young people, parents, teachers and everyone else involved in the Irish-medium sector, to foster that development. ”

Mac Giolla Bhéin himself is a former Gaelscoil student, he says, who is very interested in the development of the youth sector and the promotion of the Irish language among young people in general.

He is involved with various groups, such as Glór na Móna, Fóram na nÓg and Laochra Loch Lao, the all-Irish GAA club in Belfast.

Mac Giolla Bhéin represents the Irish language youth sector on the Education Authority’s Local Advisory Group and is also chairman of the Board of Governors of Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh.

Tarlach Mac Giolla Bhríde, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta’s Senior Policy and Advocacy Officer, welcomed Mac Ghiolla Bhéin’s appointment and said that he “looked forward to working with him in the years to come”.