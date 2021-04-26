Cinemate, a list of movie recommendations tailored to your tastes

Indecision is a particular characteristic of many people, which usually manifests itself a lot when choosing which movie to watch. Many of us spend more time choosing what to watch than enjoying the content we select. However, this is something that we could mitigate with the use of a tool that can provide us with great movie recommendations.

Its name is Cinemate and it will be enough to enter some of our favorite movies for it to give us very good recommendations.

The movie recommendations you needed

Cinema is a fascinating world with material for all tastes. In addition, there are websites that, through a point system, could tell us whether or not it is worth watching a movie. The problem with these sites is the same, we can walk around and spend hours scrolling through the highest ratings to choose one. For this reason, the service that Cinemate offers has seemed so interesting to us. It saves us all this issue of exploring between different titles and instead gives us a list of movie recommendations.

However, these recommendations do not come from nowhere, but arise from your own preferences. It should be noted that the service does not require registration processes and is free.

To start getting our list with movie recommendations on Cinemate, we need to enter 2 or more movie names that you like. Additionally, you will have to give it a score from 1 to 10. The function of this is that the site can match these preferences and show us similar movies. But there is more, before the list, you will see two bars that you can adjust, one is for popularity and rating and the other for years.

In this way, you can determine if you want movie recommendations that are just as popular as the ones we enter or that have the same rating. Also, with the years bar, you can filter the results according to their year of release.

Thus, you will have a list of movies that will suit your tastes and that you can watch whenever you want, without spending too much time deciding.

To prove it, follow this link.

