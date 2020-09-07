CityJet airline owners Falko are in talks to buy airline Stobart Air.Stobart Air provides regional services to Aer Lingus from Dublin to Donegal and Kerry.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta News understands that the contract could be worth € 20 million if Falko buys Stobart Air.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltahta News also understands that whatever deal is reached will depend on Stobart Air securing a new contract to augment its contract with Aer Lingus, which expires in 2022.

Stobart Air said in the spring that they were working on finding a new partner to support their business.

Aer Lingus has stated that other airlines have shown interest in providing regional services from 2022 onwards.

Falko airline has up to 100 regional aircraft.