CK Hutchison hopes his haggling won’t void his bet on Cellnex

Li Ka-shing has made a smart one-way bet on mobile phone towers By selling 24,600 towers to acquisition giant Cellnex Telecom for 10 billion euros, the Hong Kong tycoon is tapping into investor demand for infrastructure assets . By receiving a partial payment in Cellnex shares, you will also be able to savor any upside valuation.

In its simplest terms, Li’s CK Hutchison has made a good decision. At £ 365,000 (€ 406,000) per tower, Cellnex is paying 35% more than when it bought 7,400 UK facilities from Arqiva a year ago.

This probably explains why the Barcelona-based group is paying € 1.4 billion of the final bill in new shares, rather than cash. However, leaving aside the equity component, Cellnex continues to give up what appears to be a 16% premium.

With CK Hutchison’s infrastructures, Cellnex will have 103,000 poles in 12 European countries, making it one of the most important telecommunications companies on the continent. That is why the president, Franco Bernabé, described the agreement as “transformational”. It’s also why the € 26 billion company could have shown such enthusiasm. Given that nearly two-thirds of new sites are in the UK and Italy, where Cellnex already operates, there is scope for savings, either by doubling maintenance teams or loading individual towers with multi-operator kits. Cellnex omitted to detail how such synergies would accumulate, beyond the 970 million euros of additional ebitda estimated for 2028, at which point it has promised to disburse another 1.4 billion euros to build an additional 5,250 towers.

JP Morgan estimates that in the first year the ebitda boost is most likely to be around 640 million euros, suggesting a valuation multiple of more than 15 times. That is also shocking when compared to the roughly 12 times the ebitda that Cellnex has previously paid.

The Li’s no doubt hope that their harsh haggling doesn’t nullify the second half of their bet. Cellnex’s shares are up more than 50% this year and have tripled since the beginning of 2019. With a 5% stake, Hutchison clearly assumes there is a lot of room for improvement.

