Clara, an AI that analyzes the clarity of your writing in Spanish

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Those who are dedicated to writing, no matter what their subject or areas, will always need to generate clear and understandable texts. Considering that we are always writing for another read, the ideal is that those who do so can obtain understandable and digestible texts. This is something that we can fine-tune with practice and review of what we do. However, we want to present you with a tool capable of analyzing your writing in Spanish to determine its clarity.

Her name is Clara and it is a project in beta phase that, based on a series of criteria, will tell you how clear your text is on a scale from 0% to 100%.

So you can analyze your writing to improve it

When we write about anything, our first mission is to make ourselves understood. To do this, we must manage a series of resources that allow us to express ourselves in such a way that readers can immediately obtain what they are looking for. However, this may not always be the case, so we should review our writings or have someone else read them to find these opportunities for improvement. However, we do not always have someone available to analyze our writings and therefore, Clara comes as an excellent alternative.

Clara is an Artificial Intelligence that from her website is able to analyze our writings and compare them with her criteria to determine their clarity. The process of use is very simple and although it is in beta, the results are very good.

The criteria used by Clara to analyze our writings ranges from the use of short phrases, common words in Spanish and the correct use of punctuation marks, to the incorporation of technicalities or words outside the dictionary. To put it into operation, we will only have to paste the text in the field present on the website and click on “Analyze”. At the end, it will show a score that goes from 0% to 100%.

It should be noted that so far the site is capable of analyzing writings of 40 to 120 words. Everything is totally free and does not require registration processes, so if you want to analyze your writings to know how clear they are, do not hesitate to follow this link.

.