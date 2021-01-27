Clash, a TikTok clone, buys Byte, Vine’s successor

- Advertisement -

Clash, one of the many TikTok clones that have appeared on the market in recent years, has bought the social network Byte, which was heir to Vine – the popular six-second video app that it once bought and shut down Twitter – and it was launched in May of last year.

Byte’s creator, Dom Hofmann – the same one who founded Vine in 2014- now sell your new application to Clash, which has indicated that it will merge it with its current product. In this sense, Clash’s content monetization options will already reach Byte and both applications will become one, under the name of “Clash”, in the coming months, as confirmed by the app’s co-founder, Brendon McNerney.

Hofmann, for his part, has indicated that he is getting rid of the application because the market for video apps is too saturated and that there are more competitors with better functionalities than Byte at the moment. That is why he sells the application and points out that by combining its functions with Clash, the new owners will be able to present a competitive product to the market.

The main rival to beat will be TikTok, a company that has experienced a very positive year 2020, in which it has achieved reach 800 million users globally and has doubled its revenue despite the veto in the United States, security concerns and the shutdown in India. Perhaps the trump card for Clash is its monetization options, so that creators earn money by uploading videos to the platform.

Although the directors of Clash assure that TikTok and its app are complementary services, the new Clash will not only have to deal with TikTok, but will also have to face the push of Reels on Instagram and many other small applications that imitate the functionalities of the previous ones and whose survival remains to be seen throughout the year. In fact, it would not be surprising to see new mergers and acquisitions between these short video apps in the coming months.

