Latest news

Clashes between police and protesters in the Netherlands. The dispute concerns a new curfew that has come into effect there – Covid 19

By Brian Adam
0
0
Three vehicles were parked in the city of Eindhoven and businesses were looted at the city’s main train station.
Clashes Between Police And Protesters In The Netherlands The Dispute.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Three vehicles were parked in the city of Eindhoven and businesses were looted at the city’s main train station.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. There were clashes between them and plundering took place in cities across the country.

Police in Amsterdam used water cannons and dogs in an attempt to take control of the clashes.

The dispute concerned a curfew announced in the Netherlands that will run until 10 February. This is the first time since World War II that curfew has been implemented in the Netherlands.

In the city of Eindhoven in the south of the country, tear gas was released to the crowds. Thirty people were arrested. Vehicles were set on fire and businesses were looted at the city’s main train station.

The Covid 19 test center was set on fire on Saturday in Urk in the north of the country.

Curfews take place in the Netherlands between 9pm and 4:30 am. Violations of this curfew are charged € 95. Exemption is possible to attend a funeral or work, but evidence must be provided to prove that a person has a good reason for being out.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

A ‘hurt’ culture led to the Green Party’s Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson’s decision to resign from the party

Brian Adam - 0
Peadar Ó Caomhánaigh said that he had been threatened by people and that he felt that he could not continue as a member of...
Read more
Latest news

In its annual report, Údarás na Gaeltachta states that the tourism sector faces major challenges due to COVID-19.

Brian Adam - 0
Údarás na Gaeltachta 's 2020 End of Year Statement states that there were 7,363 full - time jobs in client companies at the end...
Read more
Latest news

Parents are “in the balance” over the reopening of schools, the National Parents Council said today

Brian Adam - 0
The National Parents Council (NCC) has said parents are "in the balance" over school reopening. The Taoiseach said at the weekend that not all...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©