Clashes between police and protesters in the Netherlands. The dispute concerns a new curfew that has come into effect there – Covid 19

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. There were clashes between them and plundering took place in cities across the country.

Police in Amsterdam used water cannons and dogs in an attempt to take control of the clashes.

The dispute concerned a curfew announced in the Netherlands that will run until 10 February. This is the first time since World War II that curfew has been implemented in the Netherlands.

In the city of Eindhoven in the south of the country, tear gas was released to the crowds. Thirty people were arrested. Vehicles were set on fire and businesses were looted at the city’s main train station.

The Covid 19 test center was set on fire on Saturday in Urk in the north of the country.

Curfews take place in the Netherlands between 9pm and 4:30 am. Violations of this curfew are charged € 95. Exemption is possible to attend a funeral or work, but evidence must be provided to prove that a person has a good reason for being out.