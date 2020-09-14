Latest newsTop Stories Clean 10 kg burgers in one hour and forgive the bill By Brian Adam 0 14 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must Read Android Samsung announces new Unpacked event for September 23: everything points to the Samsung Galaxy S20 ‘Fan Edition’ Brian Adam - 0 Samsung just announced a new date for its new Unpacked. After the presentations of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20,... Read more Android Asus Zenfone 7 and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, two high-level phones with a unique triple rotating camera on Android Brian Adam - 0 Asus' high-end is completed with new smartphones that repeat the formula of the motorized rotating camera: The Asus Zenfone 7 and Asus Zenfone 7... Read more Tech News LG Wing, the smartphone with a rotating screen, is shown in some live photos Brian Adam - 0 The presentation of the LG Wing smartphone is now around the corner, as the announcement event will be held tomorrow 14 September 2020. However,... Read more Communication Xiaomi launches the Redmi G gaming laptop and its cheapest WiFi 6 router Brian Adam - 0 If Xiaomi is already cheap in itself, the Redmi brand offers even cheaper products with the same features. The company announced the RedmiBooks a... Read more Brian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons. Clean 10 kg burgers in one hour and forgive the bill Tagsbillburgerscleanforgivehour Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Top Stories Bad weather destroyed Mohenjo-daro, mathematical evidence was found Brian Adam - 0 New York: Experts have long considered the possibility that climate change may have wiped out Mohenjo-daro and its associated Indus Valley Civilization. ... Read more Top Stories Close your Facebook and Instagram accounts and get a 120 120 reward Brian Adam - 0 Washington: The Facebook administration has announced that users who close their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one to six weeks will be rewarded... Read more Top Stories These beautiful dolls can be eaten! Brian Adam - 0 Moscow: Russia's Delia Kabilova's main job is to make cakes, pastries, etc., but she has also given a new dimension to her craft: she... Read more Over 1,500 skeletons dating back to the Edo period have been... Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list) How to hide Instagram conversations? The best free themes for MIUI 12 WhatsApp: How to change the font color in messages? NOW TV arrives on Sony Bravia TVs: here are the supported...