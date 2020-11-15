CleanMyMac X, the popular cleaning software for MacPaw, received a new update with support for macOS Big Sur and a new widget for the Notification Center. In this way, the tool not only adds new functionalities, but also ensures correct operation with the latest version of Apple’s operating system.

CleanMyMac X now supports macOS Big Sur

After several months in beta, CleanMyMac X has been updated so macOS Big Sur users can use and take full advantage of its features. The interface of this program was optimized to follow the new design guidelines for Apple’s operating system and, furthermore, this upgrade brings several improvements.

When users use CleanMyMac X on macOS Big Sur they will have a new widget with the latest application update. This widget can be added to the Notification Center and provides quick information on free storage space, run Smart Scan, and quickly and easily clean your Mac.

What and how does MacPaw cleaning software work?

CleanMyMac X is software created by MacPaw to help users remove unnecessary files from Mac like old documents, temporary files, and more. On the other hand, the program has different functions that allow you to optimize the performance of the Apple PC without much effort.

The MacPaw program takes care of crawling every corner of your Mac for useless files. With it you can clean unnecessary files such as old caches, interrupted downloads, log files and more. It also allows you to delete digital records that accumulate in iTunes, Mail and Photos, as well as locate gigabytes of hidden files.

Another advantage of using CleanMyMac X is that you will be able to optimize the performance of your Mac. Among the functions that you will be able to execute in the MacPaw program you can find; free up RAM, run maintenance scripts, manage login items or Launchagents, and exit unresponsive applications.