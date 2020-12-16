Latest news

‘Clear signs that this disease is heading in the wrong direction’ and 431 new cases announced

By Brian Adam
0
0
'Clear signs that this disease is heading in the wrong direction' and 431 new cases announced
'clear Signs That This Disease Is Heading In The Wrong

Must Read

Apps

Google Photos already shows your chronology on your map: now you can see the route of your trips

Brian Adam - 0
The integration of Google Maps timeline with Google Photos it is already a reality. Announced last November, we can now check...
Read more
Apps

Brexit: Facebook user data will be managed in the US.

Brian Adam - 0
As a result of Brexit, which will be effective next year, the data of Facebook users in the United Kingdom will no longer be...
Read more
Tech News

Tech companies help with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay After a year of research and many stumbles to find a vaccine against COVID-19, we finally have it. That is...
Read more
Apps

Problems with message notifications in iOS 14

Brian Adam - 0
One of the functions that we pay little attention to right now is that of the notifications of messages on the iPhone and its...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Dr Tony Holohan says what has happened in other countries shows how quickly the disease is spiraling out of control

'Clear signs that this disease is heading in the wrong direction' and 431 new cases announced

The Department of Health has announced 431 new cases of the crown virus. Six others who were infected have died.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the clear signs that “this disease is going in the wrong direction” are worrying.

That was clear, he said, from the number of cases, the rate of the disease and the percentage of people whose tests test positive.

Dr Tony Holohan says what has happened in other countries shows how quickly the disease disappears out of control.

He is more concerned about the rise in cases because of how “vulnerable” things will be at Christmas, when young and old come together.

53 of the 431 new cases today involved Donegal. There were 22 cases in Mayo, 18 cases in Cork and 17 cases in Kerry. There were 12 cases in Meath, nine in Galway and less than five in Waterford.

There were 134 new cases in Dublin.

There are 207 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 30 of them in the intensive care unit.

The fortnightly rate of Covid-19 in the state has now gone up to 87.9 cases per 100,000.

Donegal has a rate of 246, almost three times the national average.

Mayo is rated at 105, Waterford at 79 and Meath at 66. The rate is 50 in Galway, 42 in Kerry and 27 in Cork.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier today that eight more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. 510 new cases to be announced this afternoon.

There are 457 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 32 in intensive care units. 105% of the beds there were full today.

The Minister for Health has said that it remains to be seen how the vaccines will affect the spread of Covid-19 before issuing certificates confirming receipt of the vaccine.

“Vaccination certificates are part of the government’s plan but the impact of these vaccines must first be seen,” the Health Minister said. Morning Ireland on RTÉ this morning.

He said airlines were examining whether a vaccination certificate should be required for their passengers.

Donnelly said anyone who requested it by this time would have received a vaccine next year.

3,283 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,140 people south of the border and 1,143 people north of it.

136,318 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 77,197 cases in the south and 59,121 in the north.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

A new chair to be appointed to the Board of Foras na Gaeilge to replace Póil Uí Ghallchóir

Brian Adam - 0
Over € 1.8 million in grants were approved for Irish language organizations at the last board meeting of the Body in 2020 ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Ferrari’s next boss will need credentials in luxury

Brian Adam - 0
Ferrari is racing to replace Louis Camilleri, who abruptly resigned on the 10th for personal reasons. FCA boss Mike Manley has many...
Read more
Corona Virus

The sale of Repsol’s client subsidiary could accelerate its green turn

Brian Adam - 0
Repsol's reinvention may have to go further. At the end of November, it was reorganized into four main branches: oil production, refining,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©