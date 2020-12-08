ClearVPN, the VPN service that optimizes according to what you do

Many times we have talked about the importance of having a VPN service and how this can improve our internet experience in every way. However, most of these services are subject to a subscription, so many people prefer not to use it. Therefore, we will present a service that, although it has payment plans, also has a free version that can be quite functional.

Its name is ClearVPN and it is a virtual private network service whose main focus is network optimization based on the activities you carry out.

The VPN service that adapts to your activities

When we review the behavior of the rest of the VPN services, we have to simply connect to the private server and take our traffic through the tunnel. So far so good, however, the treatment of web traffic is the same whether we are watching a live broadcast or playing online. This is precisely where ClearVPN differs because its operation adapts to what we do, to optimize the network and improve the experience.

To achieve this, this VPN service has shortcuts that are nothing more than buttons to notify the application what we will do. This makes the app adjust the parameters in order to offer the best protection and speed.

The idea behind ClearVPN is that we can generate our own shortcuts, defining our activities. This provides a totally personalized experience in the treatment of data or network traffic that we generate. In addition, regarding the management of our information, the app has AES-256 encryption and does not store any type of data regarding our activity.

If you are looking for a VPN service that is functional in its free version, don’t hesitate to give ClearVPN a try. The only disadvantage is that you will have limited shortcuts to define your activities, while in the paid version, you can have as many as you want.

To test ClearVPN, follow this link.

