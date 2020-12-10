Click farms, what are they and how do they affect us?

Have you ever wondered, how does a YouTube video manage to have thousands and even millions of views in one day? Or in the case of Facebook or other social platforms, posts with thousands of likes or comments in a matter of hours, is it really due to followers?

The answer could be in click farms or “click farm”. These are operations centers, whose main function is to click on publications, it may be to obtain profits or to give “greater credibility” and importance to information that is intended to be disseminated.

A post with lots of likes, comments, or views will always attract our attention. True? It is precisely for this reason that some people or companies resort to the “click farm”.

The discovery of this click farm shows us how they work and why we should pay attention to them

This week we received a vpnMentor report about discovering a click farm on Instagram. In the report, the company details that the click farm is located “somewhere in Central Asia and that it operates worldwide.” The research team notes that the people behind these operations devised a “highly automated process” to manage 10,000 Instagram profiles globally. We will talk about this process later in this article, but first we must go over some basic concepts to get into context.

Today we will try to explain to you what is behind these farms, why we must be attentive with the publications of the networks and why we should not get carried away by the amount of likes or comments they may have.

Social networks: the perfect platform to spread fake news

Click farms can become spreaders of false information. While it is true that fake news has existed for a long time, today social networks are the main means of spreading them. An ideal bridge between the producers of misleading information and the consumers of content.

But, in what formats are they presented?

Fake news or false news are presented in multiple ways. In the form of automated programs known as bots. As well as deepfakes, which use deep learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, to distort what a person wants to transmit.

There is also clickbait, a format in which a headline sensationally poses a fact to get the user to click on the article and then discover that the note is a complete falsehood. As a recent example, we have when the news that the coronavirus came from a bat soup went viral.

Another example that we can mention is the electoral campaign of Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton in 2016, in which the Trump team used social networks to destroy the reputation of their adversary, based on false information.

Click farms: How do these mass-produced fake news factories work?

We will return to the case discovered by vpnMentor to get closer to an explanation of how these click farms work. According to the researchers’ report, this farm possibly located in Kazakhstan had 10,000 fake accounts that could post and interact with users in a normal way. But how could they do it without being detected as spam?

In this particular case, the farm used proxy servers and fake IP addresses to hide its activity, if it had not been done, these accounts that were opened in one fell swoop in one place would have raised suspicions and would have been blocked almost immediately by Instagram. To cover its back in this regard, each fake profile had its own IP address in a country that corresponded to its “person”.

In greater detail, vpnMentor determined that in addition to the false IPs and information for the accounts, they also had verification SMS codes and phone numbers – more than a thousand SIM cards were identified – that were used within the operations, which were “completely centralized and controlled by a single entity ”. This allowed anyone on the farm to log in to basically anywhere in the world.

ClickCease points out that a click farm “works like a company offering a variety of services based on digital interaction; or as an independent company to multiply clicks for different purposes ”. In fact, Clicks Farms can be marketed so that bots (automated programs) or trolls (people) interact on the web with the desired content and on any platform.

I never tire of looking at videos of Chinese click farms. It’s just so surreal to see hundreds of phones playing the same video for the purposes of fake engagment. pic.twitter.com/bHAGLqRqVb – (@mbrennanchina) December 10, 2018

“I never get tired of watching videos of Chinese click farms. It’s so surreal to see hundreds of phones playing the same video for the purpose of tricking you, ”the tweet reads.

A practice that has been implemented for years

The news about click farms is not new. It is a practice that has been implemented for years. If we travel a bit to the past we can find that in 2017 a group of Chinese people were discovered operating with 476 cell phones and approximately 347,000 SIM cards “in a place near Bangkok”. The intention of the Asians was to increase the number of likes and visits on certain profiles on the WeChat messaging platform.

There are many other click farms, trolls, and fake news like those outlined above. Even the work dynamics vary depending on the activity they carry out. For example, it may be the case that trolls download the same application over and over again each month on different devices with the aim of raising the ranking and obtaining the five stars that so many developers are looking for in their applications.

To clarify a little more about these farms, we invite you to watch the following documentary entitled: Field Of Vision-Like.

“In our world today, where value is often measured by popularity online, an online economy has developed to pay for followers and likes. With unique access within Bangladesh’s ‘click farms’, Garrett Bradley explores this multi-billion dollar industry that has developed to increase social media following of celebrities and brands alike, ”reads Field Of Vision’s official site .

What are these click farms up to?

As you may have noticed, these farms have many things in common. The main one is to obtain economic benefits and mask the reality that we see every day on social networks. For vpnMentor there are two objectives of these farms: fraud and spreading of fake news.

It is difficult to determine who is behind these types of “companies”, but since 2016 there has been talk about how profitable these farms are. This Guardian report reviews how those who supported the Trump campaign with fake news worked.

In the article you can read that, by 2016, sites dedicated to clickbait could generate between $ 10,000 and $ 40,000, more than enough to hire freelancers to make this type of notes and to pay for advertising campaigns on Facebook of more than 3,000 dollars to have more reach.

Fraud and misinformation: What is the impact of these click farms?

Lately we have seen how a situation as delicate as the COVID-19 pandemic has been taken advantage of, which has affected us all equally. The feeling of anguish and uncertainty in the face of the lack of information regarding the disease and its consequences has been exploited by these click farms to generate profits by publishing false news and alleged cures that are not approved by science.

The impact of click farms is also noticeable in politics. As we already mentioned, in 2016 Hillary Clinton was the victim of a disinformation campaign. Even many media speculate that this was one of the main causes of his defeat. While it is true that the information was denied, the damage had already been done. The idea was planted in people’s minds.

The scope of the farms of trolls, clicks, fake news is high, it can affect our mental health to our economy. This is why we recommend you be attentive to the information you read on the web and on the networks. Always remember to go further, look for reliable sources and not be guided by the number of clicks, comments, likes or reproductions that a publication may have.

As vpnMentor mentions in its report: “Remember that much of what you see on social media has been manipulated in some way.”

