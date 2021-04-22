Climate change is advancing and the world is “on the edge of the abyss”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The world is “at the edge of the abyss”, has declared the Secretary General of the UN before the publication of the annual report “The state of the world climate 2020” that prepared by the World Meteorological Organization puts the ‘hairs like spikes’ to anyone with the minimum awareness of what we are doing with the planet that welcomes us. And it protects us until one day it says enough, if we have not already crossed all the red lines and the catastrophe is inevitable.

The State of the Global Climate 2020 compiled by WMO and a wide network of partner agencies that monitor it around the globe, is an update of the provisional version published in December 2020 and is accompanied by a historical map on climate indicators at scale global and effects on the oceans, greenhouse gases, cryosphere, floods and droughts, fires, cyclones. With all this, they ensure that the slowdown in the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has not succeeded in slowing down the engines of climate change or accelerating its impacts.

Furthermore, in a “Double whammy” for millions of people affected by extreme weather eventsEconomic restrictions to curb the global coronavirus pandemic also delayed aid in some regions, according to the UN. We are on the edge of the abyss. We are seeing record levels in tropical storms, melting ice sheets or glaciers, in relation to drought, heat waves and forest fires », has assured the Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

State of the world climate 2020

The report documents the most relevant indicators of the climate system, including greenhouse gas concentrations, rising land and ocean temperatures, rising sea levels, melting ice, retreating glaciers. and extreme weather events. The impacts on socio-economic development, migration and displacement, food security, and terrestrial and marine ecosystems are also highlighted.

According to the study, 2020 was one of the three warmest years of which there is evidence, despite the La Niña cooling phenomenon. The global average temperature was approximately 1.2 ° C higher than pre-industrial levels (1850 – 1900). The six years since 2015 are the warmest for which data is available. The decade from 2011 to 2020 was the warmest ever recorded.

All of the information on key climate indicators and related impacts highlighted by the continuing and relentless advance of climate change, the increasing incidence and intensification of extreme events, and the severe damage and loss affecting climate change. people, societies and economies.

The negative trend when it comes to climate will continue for decades to come, regardless of the favorable results we get from mitigation measures. Therefore, it is important to invest in adaptation. “Several less developed countries have major deficiencies in their observing systems and lack modern meteorological, climate and hydrological services”, has alerted one of those responsible for the study.

COVID hasn’t helped

Beyond what we might think given the reduction in economic activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, COVID 19 added a new and regrettable dimension to the dangers related to time, climate and water, with a wide range of combined impacts on human health and well-being.

Movement restrictions, the contraction of the economy, and disruptions in the agricultural sector exacerbated the effects of extreme weather and climate events throughout the entire food supply chain, increasing levels of food insecurity and delaying development. delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Food insecurity

The pandemic also made meteorological observations difficult and complicated disaster risk reduction efforts. And it may be that in the face of the health and economic crisis of COVID we have relaxed, but climate change continues to be “The greatest global human emergency” as the UN qualifies it.

The truth is that it does not take too many reports to conclude that we are loading the planet and endangering the future survival of humans and also of numerous plant and animal species. There is no weight scientist who today denies climate change and the responsibility (majority although not total) that human activities and the economic and life system implanted in the last decades have in it. Either we change or they change us.

Climate Leaders Summit: new opportunity

Today begins a virtual conference organized by the White House in which 40 leaders from around the world will participate. The biggest announcement will come from Joe Biden, who is reportedly committed to cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. at least half by 2030, almost double the initial goal that his country assumed under the Paris Agreement.

The announcement follows Biden’s first executive order when he arrived at the White House to reverse some of the policies of the Trump era, such as the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement and its commitments, the most advanced agreements ever achieved at the planetary level against climate change, but systematically breached.

And it is that the planet is still very far from the objective set under the Paris Agreement of keeping the average temperature increase of the planet below 2 degrees Celsius, and is heading rather towards a global warming of 3 to 5 degrees at the end of this century, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Although the new commitment by the United States will fall short of that made by the European Union (EU), which has increased its emission reduction target for 2030 to 55% and will seek carbon neutrality by 2050, Biden will commit to a goal much more ambitious than the one assumed in 2015 by the Barack Obama administration.

This change of course is also expected to put pressure on the other big polluting giants (China, India and Russia) in the face of the new great UN climate summit, COP26, to be held in November in Glasgow, chaired by the United Kingdom.