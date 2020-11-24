Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Clocky: the alarm clock on wheels that runs away from you if you don’t get out of bed

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The variety of gadgets available on the market is so wide that you can find solutions of all kinds. And, if you are one of those who regularly get sheets, don’t miss this watch funny alarm clock that we are going to present to you.

Innovation can come at any time, and even those everyday products that have accompanied humanity for decades can present a new approach with sufficient creativity. And that’s how we get Clocky an alarm clock with only one goal, to get you out of bed.

Clocky, the alarm clock that runs away with its wheels

If you are one of those who don’t even wake up with a thousand alarms, this is your alarm clock. It is about Clocky , an alarm clock that runs away on its wheels and making noise with its alarm to get you out of bed. Most people ‘abuse’ the ‘replay’ feature every morning. This alarm clock never lets you sleep again. In case the gadget detects that you don’t want to get out of bed, Clocky will jump off your nightstand and will flee absolutely determined to get out of bed so you can turn it off.

Statistics show that 40% of people abuse the snooze snooze. Typical alarm clocks are not enough, but this alarm clock won’t let you sleep late. If you don’t wake up, Clocky will jump off your nightstand and run around, ringing to get you out of bed in time.

With a charming design and a consistent price

Its design is modern and innovative with a friendly touch, its size is perfect for the nightstand. You can also program it to run directly, without prior notice. Its dimensions are 12.7 x 7.6 x 7.6 cm, and it works with four conventional batteries. You can get it in seven different colors.

its sale price is 39.99 euros and it can be achieved online through Amazon wave official store Of the brand.

