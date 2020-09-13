Close your Facebook and Instagram accounts and get a 120 120 reward

Washington: The Facebook administration has announced that users who close their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one to six weeks will be rewarded up to 120 120, in the wake of the US presidential election.

According to the World News Agency, the Facebook administration has come up with a unique and incredible offer for users by the end of September. And the Facebook account has to be closed for one to six weeks.

The award is actually for a survey by Facebook management to find out how and to what extent social networking sites influence election results. The US presidential election is expected in November and the Facebook administration has compiled this survey in this context. In the last election, it was revealed that the data of Facebook users was being used for political purposes.