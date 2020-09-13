Latest newsTop Stories

Close your Facebook and Instagram accounts and get a 120 120 reward

By Brian Adam
0
2
The move is aimed at curbing the use of consumer data in the US presidential election, Photo: File
Close Your Facebook And Instagram Accounts And Get A 120

Must Read

Tech News

China is building a floating spaceport to launch space rockets

Brian Adam - 0
China has been really doing its utmost lately to carry out its space program. Indeed, just recently launched - before the United States...
Read more
Computing

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 no longer have secrets in terms of memory

Brian Adam - 0
Following the photos related to the RTX 3090, let's go back to talking about the upcoming video cards from NVIDIA, now coming soon. In particular,...
Read more
Apps

Ping Pong Fury, the most fun table tennis with online games and touch control

Brian Adam - 0
A new table tennis game has landed on the Android app store: Ping Pong Fury, a fun one-on-one multiplayer (PvP) title in which you...
Read more
Car Tech

Tesla superchargers are now slower in Europe, why?

Brian Adam - 0
The electric car manufacturer Tesla It is unrivaled in the industry. Whether it is for its Autopilot system, the most advanced in autonomous driving,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The move is aimed at curbing the use of consumer data in the US presidential election, Photo: File

Washington: The Facebook administration has announced that users who close their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one to six weeks will be rewarded up to 120 120, in the wake of the US presidential election.

According to the World News Agency, the Facebook administration has come up with a unique and incredible offer for users by the end of September. And the Facebook account has to be closed for one to six weeks.

The award is actually for a survey by Facebook management to find out how and to what extent social networking sites influence election results. The US presidential election is expected in November and the Facebook administration has compiled this survey in this context. In the last election, it was revealed that the data of Facebook users was being used for political purposes.

Related Articles

Top Stories

These beautiful dolls can be eaten!

Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: Russia's Delia Kabilova's main job is to make cakes, pastries, etc., but she has also given a new dimension to her craft: she...
Read more
Top Stories

The heart of a Belgian mayor was found in a fountain 80 years later

Brian Adam - 0
Belgium: A story that has been in the news for almost 80 years was confirmed last week. The heart of a Belgian city...
Read more
Top Stories

Launch of ‘Facebook’ Campus for College Students

Brian Adam - 0
San Francisco: Facebook has announced the creation of a new platform for class communication, dubbed the 'Facebook' campus, following the closure of educational institutions...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©