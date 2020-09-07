Tech News

Cloud, the Italian Antitrust puts Google, Apple and Dropbox under the lens

By Brian Adam
Cloud, the Italian Antitrust puts Google, Apple and Dropbox under the lens
L’Competition and Market Guarantor Authority announced today that it has opened six investigations against some operators in the cloud computing sector for alleged unfair commercial practices and for “the possible presence of vexatious clauses in the contractual conditions”.

The operators in question are Google, Apple and Dropbox. In relation to the first two, investigations have been opened for unfair practices, and concern “the failure or inadequate indication, when presenting the service, of the collection and use for commercial purposes of the data provided by the user and the possible undue influence on consumers, who, in order to use the cloud storage service, do not would be in a position to give the operator their consent to the collection and use of information concerning them for commercial purposes“.

Some similar complaints are also moved to Dropbox, to which the omission of “information on the conditions, terms and procedures for withdrawing from the contract and for exercising the right to reconsider. Furthermore, not to allow the user the easy recourse to out-of-court dispute settlement mechanisms, to which the professional is subject, with the necessary information to access them.“.

As regards the unfair clauses, the proceedings concern the operator’s right to suspend or interrupt the service, but also the exemption from liability even in the event of loss of documents stored on the user’s cloud space, the possibility of unilateral modification of the contractual conditions and the prevalence of the English version of the contract.

