Clubhouse denies data breach of 1.3 million users

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Clubhouse assures that the leak of personal data of more than 1.3 million users that some media have reported this weekend is “totally false”. This was pointed out by the CEO of the application, Paul Davison, during a conference, where he accused the Article published by the Cyber ​​News website to be nothing more than “an attempt at clickbait”.

Clubhouse points out that the media that uncovered the alleged leak only seeks the easy click

According to this publication, the audio chat room app had suffered a leakage of users’ personal information as its SQL database, which contained information such as user IDs, their names, usernames, their Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as the number of followers each had had been compromised.

Cyber ​​News said over the weekend that it did not appear that there was more compromised data such as, for example, credit card numbers, among the leaked information, but that there was data corresponding to more than 1.3 million users and that they had been hung in an Internet forum, without giving more detail.

This medium was also the one that last week also uncovered the leak of personal data of more than 500 million LinkedIn users, who were posted on an Internet forum, although Microsoft assured that there was no sensitive information among them. This fact served to give more veracity to the alleged leak in the Clubhouse case, but according to its manager, this has not occurred.

According to Davison, all the information that has been obtained is “public” information in the appTherefore, there has not been a security breach, the information from the user profiles has simply been scrapped – a technique to obtain data on a massive scale. Therefore, the information appears not to be real.

Curiously, last week it was also known that the personal data of 533 million Facebook users had also been posted on an Internet forum. The company assured that the information comes from a security breach already resolved in 2019, so it is data that would have been obtained prior to that date, although still very valuable for cybercriminals, especially in the case of users that they hadn’t changed their passwords since then.

That same information had already been made available for sale previously through a Telegram bot. That is why Facebook has indicated today that it will not inform users whose information may have been compromised, given the difficulty of knowing who they are -as all the information is public- and since its origin is in a resolved “security breach” more than two years ago.

.