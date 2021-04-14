web
Clubhouse enables options to earn money to 60,000 users

club house app.jpg
club house app.jpg

Clubhouse began testing its monetization options earlier this month, with a small group of 1,000 users, enabling them to accept payments from their followers and users who wanted to pay to access the content they create on the social network. .

Clubhouse now extends the test of its options to earn money to more than 60,000 people in the United States

Now, given the success of the initiative, it extends the testing of the monetization functions so that 60,000 more people can start earning money through Clubhouse. That is, for now, all users who have been activated the tool are from the United States, although the company plans to extend the program to all countries in the near future, but the exact date is unknown. At the moment, in the United States, the most active users and who have not received any penalties in recent months are being prioritized, to offer them access to these monetization tools.

Donations made by Clubhouse users to others are paid by credit or debit card or with other payment systems supported by Stripe. 100% of the entire proceeds go to the creator, at least during the testing phase, as confirmed by Clubhouse, although whoever sends the payment does have to pay the costs of using the Stripe service.

Send money Clubhouse

To send the money you just have to press the button «Send Money» that appears in the creator’s profile. As shown in the image, this opens up options for you to send suggested amounts of $ 5, $ 10, or $ 20, but you also have the ability to indicate the exact amount to send.

By launching this function for all users quickly, it can become a differential signal that retains creators in the social network, especially in the face of the push from other social networks that are also creating tools for audio chat rooms. Twitter is the one that is the most advanced with Twitter Spaces, whose launch for all users is expected this month, while Facebook, LinkedIn and even Spotify are also preparing their own clubhouse rivals.

.

