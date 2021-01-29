ClubHouse will pay the creators … and prepare an app for Android

- Advertisement -

ClubHouse, the audio chat social network launched in March 2020 but which is gaining popularity in recent weeks, is preparing to face an important challenge: to consolidate itself beyond a possible ephemeral success.

ClubHouse has already managed to bring together around one million users

After obtaining close to a million users, the application – which at the moment can only be used on phones with an iOS operating system – has begun to explore various lines of work that allow it to develop and maintain itself. This has been pointed out by the creators in a post published on the official blog of the application in which they detail what are the news they are preparing for the coming months.

Among the most prominent is undoubtedly the creation of a native application for Android. As they point out, they will begin to work on its development “soon” (it is speculated that it could be ready by March). In addition, they also promise the development of new functions accessible to users with visual and hearing disabilities, as well as new geolocation functions so that anyone in the world can use the application.

ClubHouse also notes that it will allocate the money from a large part of the new round of financing that has just closed to improve the Hosting service and prevent drops from occurring. With many more users, the company’s servers have been crashing and crashing in recent days. According to the creators, they will invest in scalable technology that allows them to ensure that everyone can connect.

In the same way, they will also increase customer service, to be able to provide assistance for longer hours and in less time. In this sense, more training and resources will also be offered to the team of moderators.

On the other hand, given the increase in rooms and chats, the company now faces the challenge of being able to show each user those that may interest them the most when they access the application. In this sense, ClubHouse is already working on the development of better algorithms that allow users to offer content according to their interests.

ClubHouse will create a monetization program

Lastly, ClubHouse has also confirmed that it is working on monetization options for creators. Those who actively chat, open rooms, groups, and sessions in the app can reap financial benefits. The company has indicated that in the coming months it will start a test program to allow that creators sell tickets for their talks, or market subscriptions for all your content …

Users will also be able to tip them, as is the case on other social platforms – for example, this is possible on Instagram while broadcasting live or on Twitch – to support creators. According to ClubHouse, part of the money obtained during the last investment round will also be used to create a Rewards Program for Creators.

