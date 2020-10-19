Co-founder of OnePlus, confirms his departure from the company

Today Carl Pei has confirmed that he will be leaving the company he helped found. “After almost 7 years at OnePlus, I have made the difficult decision to say goodbye,” he wrote on the OnePlus community forums. The news does not come as a surprise to us since a few days ago rumors emerged that Pei was no longer part of the management team. At that time, OnePlus responded with a brief “no comment” to the questions asked by the media about it. In recent years, we have heard that there was some tension between the two co-founders, Carl Pei and Pete Lau, the current CEO of the company. However, Pei makes no mention of her alleged disagreements with her partner. “I’m eternally grateful to Pete for taking a chance on this guy with no college degree, with nothing but a dream,” Pei said. Trust, mentorship, and camaraderie will never be forgotten. Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime. According to TechCrunch, Pei plans to start her own adventure and is currently in the process of raising capital. In your goodbye message, you don’t give too many pointers about what you plan to do next. “I can’t wait to take some time to decompress and catch up with my family and friends. And then follow my heart in what comes next, “he writes.