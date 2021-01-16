Cobra Kai Review: from the Netflix series to the Nintendo Switch video game

- Advertisement -

Born to take advantage of the commercial tow of the successful Netflix series (here is the review of Cobra Kai Season 3), Cobra Kai is a tie-in much more than modest, ugly to see and not very effective at a playful level. However, it cannot be said that this is a lazy or renouncing adaptation: indeed, the development team has spent a lot of energy to assemble a good amount of content, peppering the production with different characters, a good number of levels, and a system of customization of the fighters that provides the possibility of unlocking extra moves and passive skills .

As commendable as this productive effort is, however, The Karate Kid Saga Continues just can’t get it right, showing up at the starting line with woody and clumsy gameplay, an extremely inaccurate hitbox system, and a rather gross look. While there are some ideas that might even be interesting for some scrolling beat’em up trying to modernize their game formula, the overall result is insufficient and at times extremely frustrating.

The Cobra Kai never dies

The videogame adaptation of Cobra Kai appropriately chooses to tell the characters and events of the TV series from a new point of view. The adventure begins with a fight between Hawk and Demetri, summoned to order by the high school principal who asks him to tell why the two have come at loggerheads.

At this point the player will have to opt for one of the two sides, choosing whether to impersonate the scion of Cobra Kai (obviously focused on a very aggressive approach) or the young promise of the Miyagi Dojo (more attentive to defensive techniques). The whole story can therefore be played from two different perspectives, and a final revelation (complete with a secret boss) that is unlocked upon completion of both narrative lines also provides incentives for replay value. In truth, the story’s progress is anything but pleasant: the plot is punctuated by static and not very exciting interlude scenes, and the events are quite “imaginative” and not very integrated with those of the second season, to which the script runs parallel. At times we also notice the tendency of writing to be a bit didactic, designed to refresh fans’ memories of characters and events in the series. Obviously it is not the script that must represent the backbone of the production, but it must be admitted that even on this front we have seen more courageous operations, such as that of the first Stranger Things tie-in (to stay on the Netflix theme), which decided to adopt a certainly more original approach, as you can read in the Stranger Things 3 The Game review.

In any case, it is right to leave the story in the background to focus on what matters most in these cases: the gameplay. Cobra Kai, after all, embraces in all respects the canon of scrolling fighting games, among other things in a moment of great rebirth for the genre. Between Streets of Rage 4, Battletoads and the relaunch of Scott Pigrim this can undoubtedly be called the year of beat’em ups.

That Cobra Kai does not live up to the titles just mentioned, however, it is understood after a few minutes of play. The introductory phases are enough to understand that the fight is “fatigued” by a jerky and difficult to read animation system. There’s it all on paper: pretty spectacular special shots, grapples, aerial combos, and even the ability to interact with the environment to perform “Yakuza-style” moves. Unfortunately, every offensive action seems to go in fits and starts due to missing animation frames, and unlikely reactions from characters and opponents.

The choice to opt for a fully 3D title, in addition to resulting in an extremely generic style, he must have complicated things as far as collisions are concerned as well. Very often, especially when we move the character in depth, it is difficult to understand where to place to effectively hit the enemies, and several times it seems that certain attacks fail to hit for obscure reasons. We shouldn’t expect much from the artificial intelligence of these products, but in Cobra Kai the enemies tend to have inexplicable behaviors, sometimes walking past our character and then performing a couple of blank attacks.

This situation, also extended to all the bosses and indeed in those cases even aggravated by some of their confused, sudden, illegible attacks, is enough to almost completely disqualify this adaptation.

A shame that the foundations of the game are so fragile, because as we anticipated Cobra Kai try to put into practice some potentially winning ideas for your gender. It works intelligently, for example, on defensive strategies, allowing the player to use evasive moves and timed counterattacks that can neutralize an opponent in an instant. There are also, in addition to the classic healing items, karategi and belts that can be collected and equipped for the current level, guaranteeing passive skills useful to modify one’s strategies and dispositions on the fly.

To make the gameplay even more layered, there is an enhancement system that allows you to unlock new skills for all the characters available, as well as improve the characteristics of your dojo, extending various benefits to all fighters. In the various stages that make up the adventure it is in fact possible to bring up to four wrestlers, who alternate at the press of a button.

While this choice guarantees a good variety, the difficulty of the levels is drastically reduced: together with the issues discussed abundantly above, this is enough to transform a large part of the experience into a mechanical and listless button mashing, aimed more at accumulating the resources necessary to unlock the various skills than at discovering new challenges. The rather monotonous style of the settings and an evident recycling of the types of enemies scattered in the stages make Cobra Kai, although more extensive than other colleagues, also flat, monotonous and generally repetitive.