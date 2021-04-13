CoffeeCall, chat with your friends through random video calls

- Advertisement -

In these days we have had to modify a lot of our lifestyle and the social dynamics in which we get involved. Now, for example, video calls represent the main communication tool. In that sense, we must coordinate with our friends a specific time and day to connect. However, today we will present you an app that bets on random video calls.

Its name is CoffeeCall and it is an app that seeks to rescue coincidences and those moments when we met friends anywhere.

Don’t plan video calls, make them random

At this time, the process of interacting or meeting with friends can be a bit square. Before the pandemic, for example, we could meet familiar people in a bar or in the park. However, today circumstances have made it necessary for us to agree to stand in front of the computer to share a video call. For this reason, CoffeeCall is presented as a way to rescue those pleasant coincidences.

The idea is to have our friends and family in the contact list and at any time free to activate a call. The application will take any contact at random and establish communication. So we do not know who we will talk to at that time until the connection is made.

It should be noted that the application is free and is available for Android and iOS. This makes it much more attractive because there are no barriers in terms of platforms to enjoy this new communication dynamic. Video calls are 1 to 1, so the possibility of doing it in a group is not available.

The idea is that every day or with some frequency, we have those casual contacts with our friends, to know how they are or how their day has gone. If you find this new form of communication interesting to replace conventional video calls, then follow this link.

