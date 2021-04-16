web
Coinbase may end up dying of success

If your cryptocurrency trading volume skyrockets, you will earn more commissions, but attract more competition

Coinbase Global’s public moment has finally arrived. The direct listing of the cryptocurrency exchange will boost bitcoin and other digital currencies, which are already at all-time highs, as well as the company itself.

Bitcoin wasn’t created until 2008, and Coinbase in 2012. Owning crypto assets remains a niche activity. The more people in, the better for Coinbase, which makes shopping, storage, and security easy, for a price. Its solid debut should persuade nervous new customers that cryptocurrencies are really a way to store and possibly create wealth, attracting more converts and driving prices higher. A large listed company could even help alleviate regulators’ concerns about, say, bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds.

Yet paradoxically, if all of this happens, Coinbase’s valuation appears inflated. The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies was $ 2.2 trillion on Wednesday, according to CoinMarketCap, after doubling in the previous 90 days. Coinbase was worth 100,000 million in its debut on Wednesday, 5% of the value of the crypto universe. For comparison, the market capitalization of the Intercontinental Exchange is 67 billion, or about 0.2% of the $ 35 trillion of the entire New York Stock Exchange, owned by ICE.

It is a battle between two forces. If trading volume skyrockets, it means more transaction fees for Coinbase. But large and generous fees will inevitably attract cutthroat competition, squeezing rates. After all, many retailers don’t pay commissions for buying and selling stocks, and something similar could quickly happen in the digital world.

Coinbase’s valuation is close to tripling the 11x multiple of ICE. The company led by Brian Armstrong has the advantages of being a pioneer and growing rapidly. For investors, however, it is a question of which will come faster: customers or competition.

