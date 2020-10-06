Latest newsTop Stories

Coincidentally, a new species of blue-faced and eight-eyed spider was discovered

By Brian Adam
A housewife in Australia has discovered a new species of spider with a blue face and eight eyes. Photo: Australia Time
Sydney: A woman interested in animals saw a spider in a garden in the Australian city of Thrall, which seemed strange to her. When pictures of it were sent to an entomologist, they described it as a new type of jumping spider.

Amanda de George was looking at the trash can in her home garden when she saw this beautiful little spider. His face was dark blue and he had eight eyes. It first appeared a year and a half ago, but this time Amanda took pictures of it.

The four-millimeter-sized spider was photographed by a spider expert in Melbourne who confirmed a new species. He described the spider as very special because it has eight eyes and a blue face.

After a two-month struggle, Amanda caught two spiders and sent them to Victoria Museum expert Joseph Schubert. “It’s a new type of name being considered,” Joseph said. However, it belongs to the Jutes group whose other name is Jumping Spider.

In Australia alone, 4,000 new species of spiders have been discovered, and it is thought that another 10,000 unseen species may exist.

Jumping spiders, on the other hand, are harmless to humans, but when very annoying, they strike with poisonous stings. This type of spider dances to attract male spiders.

