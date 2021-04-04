Collabio, collaborative documents without the cloud

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that cloud-based applications have represented a great solution for users. If we think about storage, for example, it solved the problem of always carrying our files with us. We also have the advantage of working on files with other people at the same time. But today, we will present you a tool to work collaborative documents without the cloud.

Its name is Collabio and instead of taking advantage of the cloud for these functions, it does so through the P2P network.

Collaborative documents without the need for a cloud

By now we are all familiar with the concept of the cloud, as a distributed mechanism for storing information or running any application. However, this has some small security issues that we must take into account, such as the case of uploading sensitive information to any of these services. Although companies tend to take great care of this factor, it continues to represent a privacy risk.

This is when the P2P network and the service offered by Collabio come into play. This program, which until now is available for Mac and iOS, offers the possibility of working on collaborative documents without the cloud. To do this, it establishes communication and maintains a well-structured exchange control through the P2P network.

One of the main advantages of this mechanism is in the safety factor. This is because it will not be necessary to upload collaborative documents to any cloud or server, but it will be enough to have them on our computers. However, so far, the application works only on the local network, although they are working to expand this scope.

Collabio will allow you to work on collaborative documents in DOCX, ODT, ODS and XLSX formats. So far, it is completely free, however, it is possible that they extend their services with new features subject to payment. If you want to try this possibility of working on collaborative documents without the cloud, do not hesitate to follow this link.

.