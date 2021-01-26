Latest news

Colmcille’s Legacy to be discussed virtual at the Merriman Winter School this week

By Brian Adam
0
0
Colmcille's Legacy to be discussed virtual at the Merriman Winter School this week
Colmcille's Legacy To Be Discussed Virtual At The Merriman Winter

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The place of the saint in the history and tradition of the people will be discussed and a wide range of topics relating to language, heritage and culture will be explored.

Colmcille's Legacy to be discussed virtual at the Merriman Winter School this week

The birth of St. Columba 1,500 years ago will be commemorated as part of this year’s Merriman Winter School.

The theme this year is ‘Colmcille’ s Heritage ‘as the School’ s events run online.

The place of the saint in the history and tradition of the people will be discussed and a wide range of topics relating to language, heritage and culture will be explored.

The Merriman Winter School kicks off this Friday, January 29, with events taking place between then and Sunday morning.

Professor Lillis Ó Laoire, Professor Máirín Ní Dhonnchadha, Dr Pádraig Ó Mianáin, Dr Eibhlín Mhic Aoidh, Pól Ó Frighil, Ciarán Ó Cofaigh, Professor Alan Titley, Liam Ó Dochartaigh, Proinsias Mac a ‘Bhaird and Dr Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh among the School’s participants.

There will be talks, interviews, poetry and prose readings and people will be taken on a virtual tour of Colmcille ‘s sites in Kells, Meath.

All events will be free.

Colm Cille is one of the Trinity of the Gaels, along with Bríd and Pádraig, and many legends about him are still alive in Ireland and Scotland.

To this day, Colm Cille is most often mentioned by the county of Donegal and the Donegal Gaeltacht in particular.

But the people of the Connemara and Aran Gaeltacht are also associated with him and his patron is celebrated on June 9 in the Cois Fharraige area as well as Gleann Cholm Cille.

– The full program of the Merriman Winter School is available here

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

The state provides information on the pandemic sporadically and relatively slowly – new research

Brian Adam - 0
A new report from DCU says the State has many lessons to learn about multilingual communication and crisis weather translation work The state provides information...
Read more
Latest news

Government to extend strict locking restrictions until 5 March

Brian Adam - 0
The Government will decide today to introduce stricter and stricter restrictions on travel The Government will decide today to keep the public health restrictions currently...
Read more
Latest news

Even drug companies think its value is inflated

Brian Adam - 0
Pharmaceuticals act as if they think their industry is overrated. In 2020, healthcare companies raised more than $ 20 billion globally in IPOs, double...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©