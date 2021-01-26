Colmcille’s Legacy to be discussed virtual at the Merriman Winter School this week

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The place of the saint in the history and tradition of the people will be discussed and a wide range of topics relating to language, heritage and culture will be explored.

The birth of St. Columba 1,500 years ago will be commemorated as part of this year’s Merriman Winter School.

The theme this year is ‘Colmcille’ s Heritage ‘as the School’ s events run online.

The place of the saint in the history and tradition of the people will be discussed and a wide range of topics relating to language, heritage and culture will be explored.

The Merriman Winter School kicks off this Friday, January 29, with events taking place between then and Sunday morning.

Professor Lillis Ó Laoire, Professor Máirín Ní Dhonnchadha, Dr Pádraig Ó Mianáin, Dr Eibhlín Mhic Aoidh, Pól Ó Frighil, Ciarán Ó Cofaigh, Professor Alan Titley, Liam Ó Dochartaigh, Proinsias Mac a ‘Bhaird and Dr Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh among the School’s participants.

There will be talks, interviews, poetry and prose readings and people will be taken on a virtual tour of Colmcille ‘s sites in Kells, Meath.

All events will be free.

Colm Cille is one of the Trinity of the Gaels, along with Bríd and Pádraig, and many legends about him are still alive in Ireland and Scotland.

To this day, Colm Cille is most often mentioned by the county of Donegal and the Donegal Gaeltacht in particular.

But the people of the Connemara and Aran Gaeltacht are also associated with him and his patron is celebrated on June 9 in the Cois Fharraige area as well as Gleann Cholm Cille.

– The full program of the Merriman Winter School is available here