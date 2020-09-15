Colossal creatures: the largest winged animals ever to exist on Earth

There have been truly colossal creatures on our planet that have reigned in water, on land and in the air. Without a doubt the largest creatures existed millions of years ago, but even today we can very well say that there are animals that can stand up to the giants that trampled the Earth. Today, in particular, we will focus on flying creatures, current and past, larger than ever.

Before starting, a little curiosity: did you know that birds are considered to be a class of theropod dinosaurs? In a sense, therefore, dinosaurs never went extinct from our planet.

The largest living bird in the world – the ostrich

The ostrich (Struthio camelus) is the largest living bird on Earth. It is native to Africa and usually weighs 63 to 145 kilograms. Male ostriches can weigh up to 156.8 kg and be 2.1 to 2.8 meters tall. Females, on the other hand, range from 1.7 to 2.0 m in height. They are creatures with large and powerful legs. Although their bulky body prevents them from flying, the ostrich has adapted to life on land with impressive agility: they are excellent runners and easily reach speeds of up to 70km / h. This also makes the ostrich the fastest animal on two legs. It also manages to maintain 48 kilometers per hour for half an hour.

The largest wingspan of any other bird: the howling albatross

Measuring 2.51 to 3.7 meters, the howler albatross (Diomedea exulans) has wingspan larger than any other currently living bird and it is also one of the farthest birds of all. Some creatures of this family are known for circumnavigate the Southern Ocean three times (covering more than 120,000 km) in one year. They are also capable of covering distances of over 500 km in a single day. The creature is also famous for its large binges of squid and small fish, which do not allow it to immediately resume flight, forcing the albatross to take a small “nap” on the surface of the water.

The largest bird of prey: the Philippine eagle

The Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) is considered the largest of the existing eagles in the world in terms of length and wing area. Usually these creatures measure between 86 and 102 cm in total length. It also has a wingspan of 184 to 220 cm.

In terms of weight and volume, Steller’s sea eagle (Haliaeetus pelagicus), harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) and martial eagle (Polemaetus bellicosus) are larger than the Philippine eagle. Among the condors, which are also considered raptors, the title goes to the Condor of the Andes.

The largest non-flying bird ever lived: the Vorombe Titan

Until recently, the elephant birds (Aepyornis maximus), creatures endemic to Madagascar (where the only pirate cemetery in the world is located) extinct around 1000 AD, were considered the greatest birds of all time. One of the three largest belonging to the genus was the Vorombe, 3 meters high and weighing from 536 to 732 kg. In essence, it was the largest and heaviest bird known.

Large animals like these have an enormous impact on the ecosystem in which they live, as they carry out a great deal of control over the vegetation and plants they feed on, not to mention the essential work of dispersal of seeds through defecation. According to a study, the Madagascar is still suffering the effects of extinction today of these birds.

Other record-breaking prehistoric birds: the Dinornite and the Pelagornis sandersi

The tallest bird ever was the dinornite, also called giant moa (Dinornis maximus), with its 3.6 meters high; before the arrival of man, the giant moa lived for about 40,000 years in a stable way. However, when Polynesian settlers arrived in New Zealand, the moas were actively hunted and within a few hundred years they became extinct. the last specimens disappeared around 1500.

The bird with the largest wingspan of any similar, however, was the Pelagornis sandersi, discovered in 1983 in Charleston, South Carolina, during the construction of a new airport terminal.

It lived between 25 and 28 million years ago and the largest specimen was found in Antarctica. Its wings, fully extended, measured up to 7.3 m.

The heaviest flying bird ever: Argentavis magnificens

The heaviest flying bird that ever lived was theArgentavis magnificens (which literally translates to “magnificent silver bird”). Estimates for the Argentavis indicate a wingspan of 7 meters, with a weight of 70 kilograms and a height of about 1.5 meters. The creature flapped its wings on Earth about 6 million years ago, in the part of the globe we know today as Argentina.

He was a real ruler of the skies, with a beak large enough to swallow a rabbit in one gulp. According to the fossil record, the weight of the Argentavis did not allow the animal a great mastery of take-off and of the flight itself, during the departure, in fact, it helped itself to take flight by exploiting the mountain slopes and the rising warm currents.

The largest flying animal ever lived: the Quetzalcoatlus

The largest known flying animals in general are not birds, but the Azhdarchidae, a family of pterodactyloid pterosaurs that lived in the Late Cretaceous. The wingspan of the larger azhdarchids, such as that of the Quetzalcoatlus and Hatzegopteryx, could exceed 10 m, with estimates – obviously less conservative – of 12 meters or more and a weight between 200-250 kg. Pterosaurs are often mistakenly referred to as dinosaurs. Unlike birds, which are avian dinosaurs, pterosaurs are actually flying reptiles. So they have absolutely nothing to do with birds.