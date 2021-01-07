Colossal Duel in Exatlón México: the Titans took the catamaran ride with the triumph of Mau “Wow” and Pame Verdirame

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In week 19 of Exatlon Mexico the teams that star in this reality show, which has all of Mexico on the edge of the seat, disputed to make a catamaran ride that allows you to leave the island. This competition was lived with a irrepressible intensity, both teams gave their all and the score was extremely even until the last moment.

This time the sporting challenge was the following: Contestants dived into a pool, swam to the other end, walked over a series of extreme obstacles, climbed a maya wall, ran on ropes, slid under very low obstacles, pushed a heavy cart up a climb , they plunged back into a pool to release a buoy and ran through a series of turnstiles.

The last, and much more complicated of the challenges, was to launch a series of projectiles formed two spheres joined by a rope on a triangle in pendular motion. The objective was for two projectiles to get entangled in the outline of the triangle. The first player to do so earned a point for his team. As usual, the first squad to reach 10 points would win the event..

The contest went on 8 and 7 in favor of the blues, when they faced Cecilia Álvarez, known as “Wushu”. from the side of the Heroes, and Pame, a contender for the Titans. “Wushu” was consistently superior at almost all times and with unparalleled concentration and shooting he quickly managed to hit both projectiles on target. and take the much needed point, tying the score at 8.

For the tiebreaker the Reds contended with Mau and Pame against Dan and “Wushu”. Mau managed to clear the obstacles and strike his first projectile first; however, Dan responded by hitting a blank just seconds later. Finally, Mau, aka the “Monkey Man” made the point. The scoreboard was broken 9 to 8 in favor of the reds.

Pame turned to face Cecilia Alvarez. The second again managed to finish all the obstacles with greater skill and speed; However, when launching the buoys luck and the aim was not on their side.

Pame hit the first, both contestants made many attempts, the tension grew, until “Wushu” managed to respond with a projectile at the target. Finally, Pame made another lucky pitch and won the longed-for tenth point for his team.

The Colossal Battle ended, victory was dyed red and it is the titans who will be able to enjoy the long-awaited catamaran ride along the Exatlón beaches.

Nothing is decided yet, tomorrow, January 7, the impressive athletes from both squads will face off again. This time to find out who gets the fortress. This duel will be important, especially for the women of the red team and the blue women. Well, your stay on the beaches of the Dominican Republic is at risk.

The statistics shared by the Exatlón Twitter account show that, in general, the athletes that make up the Titans team have performed better. The best competitors have been, in this order: Mati Álvarez, Patricio Araujo, Zudikey Rodríguez, Heliud Pulido and Aristeo Cazares. In the last places are, from best to worst: Daniel Noyola, Carmelita Correa, Samara Alcalá, Ernesto Cazares, Pamela Verdirame and Misael Rodríguez.

|