Comedian John Mulaney checked himself into a rehab center for a relapse in his addiction to cocaine and alcohol

American comedian John Mulaney, 38, will spend the holidays at a rehab clinic to try to overcome his addiction to alcohol and cocaine.

The place Page Six reported that The writer and four-time Saturday Night Live host checked into a Pennsylvania medical facility last weekend. The reason would be a relapse product of social isolation due to the pandemic.

“John’s friends and family are happy that he is finally getting help and focusing on his health. His fans know that he has struggled in the past as he has spoken about it openly. Unfortunately, he has returned to fight with his addictions during the pandemic, “said a person close to the actor. “He agrees with his recovery, he is not fighting rehabilitation,” he added.

Mulaney has included stories about her past struggles in her humorous material, recounting anecdotes about her drug abuse from a young age. He stopped consuming alcohol and achieved sobriety for the first time at age 23.

Mulaney also said that his addiction to alcohol led him to use drugs: “I never liked smoking marijuana. So I tried the cocaine and I loved it“And added:” I was never a good athlete, so maybe from a young age this was the feat I could do: three Vicodins, a tequila and I’m still on my feet. “

In an interview last year, Mulaney revealed that he started using alcohol at age 13. “I drank to get attention,” he explained in an interview to the medium. Esquire. And on his 2012 special, “New in Town,” he said: “I do not drink. I used to drink then I drank too much and had to stop. That surprises the audience a lot, because I don’t see myself as someone who used to do anything ”.

After years of hangovers and nights in which he even drank perfume, the turning point for the comedian took place in 2005. In statements to the press, he said that he said “enough” during a weekend of excesses. “It was crazy … it was out of control.”

Earlier this month, Mulaney, who hosted “SNL” for the fourth time in October and later revealed that he had been investigated by the Secret Service for a prank, He said he joined the writing team for his friend Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” show for his own mental health.

“During the quarantine, I thought, ‘Why am I going totally insane and why am I suddenly telling my own wife about my accomplishments?’” Mulaney said in Jimmy Kimmel Live. And he told how the lack of a routine can affect the well-being of the person. “I really needed a job.” He added that his psychiatrist agreed with the decision.

The screenwriter helped create the iconic character of Stefon, which comedian Bill Hader portrayed on Saturday Night Live. Several years after his departure from the show, in 2012, he returned as the host and garnered praise for his performance in each of his four appearances.

He is also known for voicing Andrew Glouberman on the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth.”

Mulaney, who has been married to American makeup artist, writer and designer Annamarie Tendler since 2014, made his film debut in 2018, playing Peter Parker / Spider-Ham in the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider -Verse ”from Sony. On Netflix, he has also starred in three stand-up specials.

