Communicate with the eyes? Google makes it possible with its new app

Accessibility is a very important area of ​​technology because it seeks to build a world where it is useful for everyone. Based on this, there are many companies that are dedicated to bringing initiatives of this type. Google is one of them and at the moment they have published an application that makes communication through the eyes a reality.

It is Look to Speak and its function is to support people with motor or speech limitations, so that they can communicate by selecting messages with their eyes.

Google makes it possible to write with your eyes

“Writing with your eyes” may sound a bit strange, however, it is just what Look to Speak proposes. This new Google application comes with the purpose of supporting people with temporary or permanent limitations that disable them to speak. So, using the smartphone camera, it is able to read the movements of the eyes, in order to select what we want to say on the screen.

Taking this into account, we note that we are talking about an application with a huge number of use cases. However, the most benefited are those who have speech limitations, because it is a simple and accessible mechanism for all.

The use of the application is based on the selection of short phrases through the gaze, which will later be reproduced by the voice synthesizer. The choice of phrases will be made with movements of the eyes to the right, left or up.

Although the messages predefined by the app are in English, it is possible to edit them and write sentences in Spanish, which will be pronounced without problems. Look to Speak is undoubtedly a great solution and a development that continues to pave the way to bring technology to everyone.

The app is compatible with Android 9.0 and you can get it in this link.

