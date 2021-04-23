company announces commercial nuclear fusion by 2030

- Advertisement -

TAE Technologies has achieved a milestone in the control and stabilization of plasma. The company aims to develop commercial fusion power plants by 2030.

Foothill Ranch (USA). The nuclear fusion could in the future provide mankind with clean energy. In science , the international research reactor ITER, the installation of which began in France in July 2020, is arguably the most important research project in this field. The first experiments with the nuclear fusion reactor are planned for 2025 at the earliest, and deuterium-tritium operation is not even expected to start until 2035.

A press release (PDF) from the US company TAE Technologies now gives hope that energy generation via nuclear fusion can begin much earlier. According to the company, TAE Technologies recently succeeded in generating stable plasma at 50 million degrees Celsius. The technology for commercial fusion power plants is to be developed on the basis of this success by the end of the decade.

Fusion reactor Norman

As early as 2017, the company succeeded in keeping such a plasma stable for ten milliseconds in the 24-meter-long Norman cylindrical fusion reactor using hydrogen and boron as fuels. Although this is clearly too short for the generation of fusion current, it enables the analysis and optimization of the plasma.

The “milestone” that has now been reported concerns the control and stabilization of the sensitive plasma. According to TAE Technologies, it confirms the company’s research approach, in which the hot plasma is kept stable by a self-generated magnetic field. This approach eliminates the need for a strong external magnetic field that ITER will use.

TAE Technologies also reports that a positive relationship has been measured between reactor temperature and plasma confinement. This means that in the compact linear configuration, increasing temperatures improve plasma confinement.

Investors are convinced

It seems that numerous investors are also convinced of the success. TAE Technologies recently raised $ 280 million in a new round of funding, according to a press release . A total of 880 million US dollars have been invested in the company to date.

Part of the money is to be used for the construction of the Copernicus demonstration facility, which will enable plasma temperatures of over 100 million degrees Celsius. The aim is to simulate net energy generation from the conventional deuterium-tritium fuel cycle. For nuclear fusion, however, an even higher temperature of 150 million degrees Celsius is necessary.