Company of Heroes 2 and Little Nightmares for free on Steam

Little by little it seems that Steam is beginning to enter the dynamics of offer us free games in an increasingly recurring way, and we certainly love it. And it is that this time we will find two titles and a DLC, being able to enjoy the terrifying Little Nightmares and the classic Company of Heroes 2 along with its Ardennes Assault expansion.

Available completely free of charge, to get these two free games we will only have to access the file of both via the Steam web store (Company of Heroes 2 + Ardennes Assault and Little Nightmares), log in with our account, and add the game to our library. Method that we can replicate exactly via desktop app from the gaming platform, searching for both titles in the store and adding them to our library with just one click.

Of course, we must hurry, since Little Nightmares will only be available under this 100% discount Until tomorrow, Sunday, May 30 at 6:59 p.m., counting on one more day to get Company of Heroes 2, available until Monday, May 31 at 6:59 p.m.. Don’t miss your chance and add these games to your library forever.

Little nightmares

Created by being one of the main developers of the cheerful Little Big Planet, this title of skill, stealth and puzzle solving surprised us very pleasantly in our analysis, with a game with a totally opposite dark setting that will put players in a continuous state of tension and uncertainty.

The main story centers on Six, a girl in a yellow fisherman’s coat who, after being kidnapped, will have to face her deepest fears. Crossing a world of nightmares from which he tries to escape, Las Mauces, a mysterious ship that serves as a place of debauchery for the darkest whims of giants and grotesque creatures.

Little Nightmares minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Windows 7 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i3 CPU



Intel Core i3 CPU Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GTX 460

NVIDIA GTX 460 Storage: 10 GB available space

10 GB available space Directx : Version 11

: Version 11 Others: Broadband Internet connection

.

Company of Heroes 2

Already considered a classic in the world of video games, it is undoubtedly a work that fans of World War II and real-time strategy (RTS) titles should not miss. With a powerful single player campaign, we can put ourselves at the hands of one of the protagonists of the war, controlling the Red Army of the Soviets, or the German soldiers of the Wehrmacht Ostheer.

In addition, offered in conjunction with its Ardennes Assault content expansion, we will have an exciting additional and independent campaign for a player, with which we can take another of the main points of view of the story, with the faction of the United States Forces through 18 scenarios.

Minimum requirements Company of Heroes 2

Operating system: Windows Vista (32 bit) // Mac OS X 10.14 // Ubuntu 14.04 or SteamOS

Windows Vista (32 bit) // Mac OS X 10.14 // Ubuntu 14.04 or SteamOS Processor: Any Dual Core at 2 GHz



Any Dual Core at 2 GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT or AMD Radeon HD 2900XT

NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT or AMD Radeon HD 2900XT Storage: 30 GB available space

30 GB available space Others: Broadband Internet connection

.