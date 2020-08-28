Competitions that were to take place at next month ‘s National Plowing Championships with no spectators in attendance have now been canceled at the National Plowing Championships.

The annual national competition has been canceled with a few exceptions due to the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in the country.

There were 350 competitors to attend the three-day event in Treatanstown, Carlow between 15 and 17 September. The competition executive committee made the decision last night.

6 out of 21 senior competitions, including qualifying competitions for the World Plowing Championships, have been canceled until 6 to 8 October but this will depend on the recommendations of the Government and the Health Service Executive.

Last year, 297,000 people attended the National Plowing Championships in Carlow.