Complete T-Rex dinosaur skeleton for sale, valued at 80 8 million

By Brian Adam
The complete structure of the T-Rex dinosaur is being put up for auction next month, which could sell for Rs 1 billion. Photo: CNN
New York: The complete structure of the bloodthirsty, agile and carnivorous dinosaur T-Rex is up for auction next month. It is expected that interested people will agree to the amount of 6 to 8 million dollars.

T-Rex has been named after Stan and has been studying at the Black Hills Institute in Dakota for two decades. Research on this has led to many articles and studies.

The dinosaur is 13 feet high and 40 feet long. It has a total of 188 bones, which is why it has been called the most complete T-Rex structure in the world. It is estimated that Stan weighed twice as much as an African elephant.

Its earliest bones were found geologically in the Hale Creek formation. It was discovered by amateur anthropologist Stan Saxon and the dinosaur is now named after him. It took 30,000 hours of human labor to get it out of the mountains and then the whole structure was set up. The dinosaur’s neck bones are intertwined, indicating an injury, but it may have survived the crash.

Its longest tooth is 11 inches long and that is what makes it a masterpiece. It will first be on display at the Christie’s Rockefeller Center in New York for 24 hours and will be auctioned around October 6.

