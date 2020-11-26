Completing the country’s reopening plan

While the NPHET target of less than 100 cases a day before the end of the month is unlikely to be met, the Government has been encouraged to reduce the figures.

The Government is finalizing its plan to reopen the country after a six-week period of intensive lock-in.

Tomorrow, government ministers will make the final decision on the deregulation plan in the wake of further evidence in the evening that the disease is still declining.

269 ​​new cases of the crown virus were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday evening, the third day in a row with less than 300 new cases to report. Six others carrying the Covid-19 were pronounced dead.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday to decide what advice they will give the Government.

But it was clear that the Government had already decided on their approach and that the intensive lock-in will be phased out, starting next week with the reopening of the shops, fitness centers and hairdressers.

It is intended to relax the restrictions for a fortnight of Christmas time to allow people to travel from home to visit other people’s homes.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar issued another warning yesterday that another brief period of intensive locking may be needed again in the new year.

The government’s decommissioning plan, which will be announced tomorrow, is expected to be in three stages.

In addition to the reopening of the shops, fitness centers and hairdressers, the 5 kilometer ban will be lifted but people will have to stay in their own counties.

It is envisaged that the reopening of restaurants and pubs where food is available will be granted under the second phase of the decoupling plan.

The Tánaiste denied that a decision had already been taken that pubs and restaurants would not be allowed to open until the second phase of the deconstruction plan.

During the third phase, closer to Christmas, people will be allowed to travel outside their counties and home visits will be allowed again.

According to reports, the relaxation of the restrictions could last from 18 or 19 December until 3 January and three families will be allowed to house.

Information will be circulated shortly on how to organize a safe get-together for Christmas.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also said that the restrictions would be re – enforced if the spread of the disease increased.

The Government ‘s decommissioning plan will be announced tomorrow.

In the North and England three families will be allowed to visit another family out next month to give people a chance to celebrate Christmas together.

That permit will only last for five days – between December 23-27 – but Varadkar said the Government is here for two weeks because of the lower spread of the disease in the 26 counties.