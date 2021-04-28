Concentrate video production and editing in one place with Write On Video

Today, video content is extremely relevant and it is even possible to make money from it. The most palpable example is on YouTube, however, Instagram also has support for this type of material where you can spread it and position yourself very well. However, we know that creating this type of content is not entirely simple. Therefore, we want to present you a tool where you can concentrate the production of your videos.

Its name is Write On Video and it offers the possibility of handling everything from the creation of the storyboard to the editing of the material in a very simple way.

All your video production in the same place

Creating a video is not just about opening the camera and starting to record what we want. All that great stuff that we see on the internet has a huge amount of work behind it, which is sometimes done by an entire team. However, it is not impossible to do it alone and for this very reason is that alternatives arise that facilitate work and reduce effort. This is exactly what the Write On Video application offers, allowing you to run from video planning to editing, that is, you can concentrate all video production in one place.

This means that you can define the storyboard in the structure provided by the app and then integrate the video clips. It should also be noted that it is a free application.

The experience of using Write On Video is great because the wizard guides us through the entire process. In that sense, you will go through a series of steps that go from structuring the appearance of the shots, to entering and editing them. In the middle of all this process, you can also add notes in the structure in order to better identify what you want to do.

At the end, you can mix your videos to share them directly on the platform of your choice. In this way, you can keep the production of your videos in one place to facilitate work.

To prove it, follow this link.

