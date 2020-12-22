Concept: how Apple can empower Apple TV

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Unlike the smartphone market, the streaming market is rife with competition. Apple joined the market in 2007 with the first generation Apple TV, but things didn’t get any better until the second generation model in 2010. Along the way, Apple had to deal with new competitors like Roku, streaming devices. Amazon’s Fire, Google’s TV efforts, and other smart TV operating systems like some LG models. In the next post we will talk about How to boost Apple TV ?. This doesn’t even mention the indirect competition from game consoles like Xbox and Playstation. In 2020, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD are by far the most expensive streaming devices. But unlike other Apple products, Apple TV doesn’t do much to justify its price. Power up Apple TV

Get into Apple TV Pro

Greater focus on games

Hardware Power Up

Siri’s remote dilemma

conclusion

Apple has shown great interest in gaming with things like Apple Arcade and controller support on their platforms. A point where Apple TV could make a difference from cheap transmitters like Fire TV and Roku by making it even more premium or as Apple often calls it “Apple TV Pro”.

A “professional” Apple TV needs a lot of new things to justify its name. You need a more advanced user interface, support for more powerful games, and popular game streaming services. An Apple TV Pro should also be based on Apple’s Fitness + service.

An Apple TV Pro would need a professional grade chip and a more powerful variant of the M1 chip or A14 chip fits the bill perfectly. In fact, they could probably build the most powerful console in the world if they decided to. By expanding the device’s footprint to a Mac mini-level size, they could include all the necessary components to cool the device. Thunderbolt ports could also be added so you can use an Apple TV Pro with high-resolution displays like Pro Display XDR.

One of Apple TV’s biggest flaws lies in its remote control. I’ve never heard another person say they like the current Siri remote. And while I like the Siri remote, I agree that it could be improved in a number of ways. I think the first step in improving the remote is to reconfigure the button layout.

At the top left is a back button, located where you would normally find one on iOS for muscle memory. Right next to it is the Siri button that can be reassigned to launch the search app. A smaller trackpad sits just below them and to feel it in the dark it would rise like the other buttons. Of course, it can be clicked to turn it into a directional keyboard if you don’t want to use gestures. Below the trackpad is a dock button to invoke your apps from anywhere on the system. There is also a play / pause button and a home button strategically located in the center at the bottom. The volume buttons are side mounted just like on your iPhone and a new sleep / wake button could be added on top to quickly turn your TV on or off without invoking the Control Center.

conclusion

The Apple TV is ready for a review. The 2015 redesign of tvOS was a nice step forward, but not much has changed since then and the competition has caught up or outpaced Apple. They should not pretend to compete with Amazon, Roku and Google, but should level up the product and compete with the main consoles.