Concern that the amount of time given to the teaching of Irish in primary schools will be reduced if new proposals are adopted

If the proposal to introduce a third language as a primary subject is accepted, the teaching of Irish may suffer as a result, especially in English-medium primary schools.

There is concern that the number of time spent teaching Irish in primary schools could be reduced if proposed changes to the curriculum are adopted.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is currently reviewing the primary school curriculum and one of the recommendations made is that another language, in addition to Irish and English, be taught to Class 3-6 pupils.

At present, it is recommended that seven and a half hours be spent each week teaching languages ​​to children between Rang 1 and Rang 6 in the primary school – four hours for the main language of the school and three and a half hours for the second language.

According to a consultation document published by the NCCA, Draft Primary Curriculum Framework, it is recommended that an additional 15 minutes per week be spent on language teaching – seven hours and 45 minutes – although 3rd Class pupils will need to learn an additional language -6.

The NCCA document sets out three options for the amount of time spent teaching the subjects.

The NCCA ‘s first option is not to spend more time teaching one language than the others and to leave that decision to the school.

This would mean that any school could decide to place more or less emphasis on the teaching of Irish if they so wished.

The second option is to recommend that schools spend three hours and 45 minutes a week teaching the main language (a reduction of 15 minutes on the current one), three hours on a second language (a reduction of 30 minutes). and spend once a week on the third language.

Under this option English-medium schools would spend most of the time teaching English and may spend 30 minutes less each week, or two hours a month, teaching Irish.

It must be between the second and third options recommended by the NCCA. Under the third option, three hours a week would be spent on the first language and three hours and 45 minutes on the second language. If this option were adopted, there would be more time for the teaching of Irish in English – medium schools.

Conradh na Gaeilge has expressed concern about the proposals.

“We are not opposed to the introduction of any other language but that cannot be done by reducing the amount of time available for Irish,” says the General Secretary of the League, Julian de Spáinn.

“There are some schools that are not succeeding in ensuring that the children are bilingual when they leave Sixth Class. When that is the case, it is hard to imagine that you would be able to further reduce the amount of time spent teaching those languages. ”

De Spáinn says that Conradh na Gaeilge consulted with primary school teachers and said that there is no time in the school day to teach an additional language.

“We organized a workshop with teachers and they were of the opinion that there was no opportunity to reduce the amount of time for teaching Irish or teaching English,” says de Spáinn.

“One suggestion of the teachers was that the third language should be available to children after school, and that the teachers who are willing to teach the language should be paid by the Department of Education.”

Conradh na Gaeilge is urging people to send submissions to the NCCA opposing the proposals. Any submissions must be sent to the NCCA before the end of this year.

The NCCA wants the new curriculum to be ready by summer 2024.