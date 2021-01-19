Concerns about Irish and Gaeltacht affairs and other state ministry awarded to Jack Chambers

- Advertisement -

Although Jack Chambers was appointed Minister of State for Defense in November, neither the government nor the Minister of State himself made any public announcement of the decision until a few days ago.

There is concern that the additional tasks given by the government to Minister of State Jack Chambers will affect the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

Chambers has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Defense, in addition to his duties as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Minister of State for Sport and Chief Whip of the government.

One view expressed as to why the appointment was not highlighted was that the Irish language and Gaeltacht community and sports people would be dissatisfied with the decision to give Minister of State Chambers more duties in addition to his previous ones.

“It’s strange that they were so quiet about the appointment,” said Aengus Ó Snodaigh, chairman of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee. “Generally, a new government and a Minister would want to announce an appointment like this. Why not? That’s a question. ”

In a message he posted on Twitter on Sunday, Chambers said he had been appointed Minister of State for Defense “recently” but had clearly been in post for almost two months by then.

“You would think from what he said that the decision to appoint him was made in December,” said Ó Snodaigh. “It has not yet been announced on the Department of Defense’s website that they have a new Minister of State.”

The Department of Defense informed Tuairisc.ie that Chambers was appointed Minister of State for the Department at a cabinet meeting on 17 November.

Simon Coveney is the current Minister for Defense in the government but his responsibilities as Minister for Foreign Affairs are his main concern, especially with Brexit.

On the same day that Chambers was given the additional duties in the Department of Defense, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, ordered the delegation of functions relating to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht from the Minister to the Minister of State. Chambers, as was the case with Seán Kyne when Heather Humphreys and Josepha Madigan were Gaeltacht Ministers.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh says that there is now a danger that Minister of State Chambers will be under too much pressure to focus properly on the work to be done with the Irish language or in the Gaeltacht.

“I am concerned that the Irish language and the Gaeltacht will suffer as a result of another significant responsibility being given to the Minister of State because of course it is the Irish language and the Gaeltacht that are already suffering from it,” said the Sinn Féin TD.

“Sinn Féin was looking for a senior Minister with responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht as its primary duty, and without that, there would be at least a junior Minister with sole responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.”

Ó Snodaigh says he is not finding fault with Minister of State Chambers himself or throwing insults at him.

“It would be the same problem if any Minister were the Government’s Chief Whip, Minister for Sport and Minister for the Gaeltacht at the same time, not to mention a Department as big and important as the Department of Defense being another cornerstone. rosary. There is no link between the duties he administers, which would make the job easier for him. ”