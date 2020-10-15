Latest news

Concerns about rising hospital numbers

By Brian Adam
0
0
Concerns about rising hospital numbers
Concerns About Rising Hospital Numbers

Must Read

Apps

How to change the voice of Google Assistant: so you can choose between female and male

Brian Adam - 0
After spending time available in languages ​​such as English the change of voices of Google Assistant finally reaches Spanish: you can now...
Read more
Android

OPPO A15: a very classic entry line with a very characteristic great design

Brian Adam - 0
OPPO has presented a new economic line for its catalog in India, although not a few phones in its A family have...
Read more
Apps

Google voice recorder prepares to backup to Drive

Brian Adam - 0
Following the latest update to the Pixel's native recorder, which brought new editing tools to audios and transcriptions, the app is preparing...
Read more
Apple

Apple rounds off Facebook for data privacy and personalized advertising

Brian Adam - 0
Citizen awareness has raised the pressure on the use of data and user privacy. Concerns about achieving a more secure future have crossed the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Minister Simon Harris says ‘most likely’ will require the introduction of Level 4 restrictions across the State but ‘not necessarily’

Concerns about rising hospital numbers

The Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid, has called the recent rise in hospital admissions a “cause for concern”.

238 people are currently in hospitals, an increase of 24 from last night, and 29 people were in ICU, a slight decrease from 30 last night. There are 201 people in Northern hospitals and 24 of them in intensive care units.

The announcement of the latest figures follows the urging of Higher Education Minister Simon Harris today that this is “the moment of destiny” for the country. Harris said we had “only a very short time to make sure we don’t have to go back to the restrictions”. He said that it was “most likely” that Level 4 restrictions would need to be introduced throughout the State but that “this is not necessarily the case”.

The main differences between Level 4 and Level 3 are that Level 4 only allows open permission for essential businesses, shops and services and no visitors are allowed into the house or any social event.

Level 3 is being further restricted and there will be a national ban from home to midnight tonight and Level 4 is being introduced in three border counties, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.

Meanwhile 763 new cases were announced today by the Northern Department of Health and four others have died north of the border as a result of the disease.

To date, 69,121 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 23,878 cases north of the border and 45,243 cases south of the border.

2,441 people who have contracted the disease have died since the start of the pandemic, 606 people in the north and 1,835 in the south.

Northern schools are due to close for two weeks from next Monday as part of new restrictions being introduced to curb the rapid spread of the Covid-19 north. Restaurants and pubs will be closed except for takeaway service.

Related Articles

Latest news

The largest number of cases announced in the country in one day since the start of the pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
Dr. says. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said that the new situation was 'of great concern' at a...
Read more
Apple

Apple rounds off Facebook for data privacy and personalized advertising

Brian Adam - 0
Citizen awareness has raised the pressure on the use of data and user privacy. Concerns about achieving a more secure future have crossed the...
Read more
Communication

Convert your wifi key into a QR code for easier sharing

Brian Adam - 0
Wi-Fi keys have become authentic tour de force full of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters that make them impossible to remember....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©