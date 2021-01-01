- Advertisement -

In early December the AirPods Max, Apple’s headband headphones, after four years of development saw the light. They had become one of the most anticipated accessories by users after checking the sound quality and noise cancellation offered by the AirPods Pro. And the truth is that Apple once again met all expectations of design, quality and price. But after a month of use, some users are reporting condensation problems on AirPods Max, something inconceivable in a device that has been in development for 4 years and costs 630 euros.

Several users have reported condensation problems inside the cups of the AirPods Max

When does condensation occur? Basically due to changes in temperature. But the condensation gets worse depending on the materials. And unfortunately the fact that they are made of stainless steel means the AirPods Max is much cooler than other headphones made of plastic, for example.

Being metallic and cooler than if they were made of another material, the new Apple earbuds may, in certain circumstances of temperature contrast, condense water inside the earphone cups. And this has been seen in Donald Filimon’s tweet.

So, uhh… my AirPods Max form condensation after extended use. They’ve never been used in any humid environment. The water gets inside the drivers and has caused ear detection problems. I’ve been wearing them inside sitting at a desk mainly, nothing crazy. Super concerning issue pic.twitter.com/0pWicvxLv9 – Donald Filimon (@donaldfilimon) December 27, 2020

And we all know that water and electronics don’t get along very well. So the situation is worrying. It is true that the circumstances for condensation to occur must be very specific since there have not been many complaints from users.