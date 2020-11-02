Latest news

Confidence expressed by Micheál Martin in Leo Varadkar and the Tánaiste under pressure due to information leakage

By Brian Adam
Confidence expressed by Micheál Martin in Leo Varadkar and the Tánaiste under pressure due to information leakage
Taoiseach says it was not ‘good practice’ for Leo Varadkar to award a contract between the IMO and the Government to a friend of his, the well-known Gaeltacht doctor Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who led another group of doctors

Confidence expressed by Micheál Martin in Leo Varadkar and the Tánaiste under pressure due to information leakage

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he has “confidence” in Leo Varadkar, at a time when the Tánaiste is embroiled in controversy over the news that he leaked a confidential document to a group of doctors.

Martin said it was not “good practice” for Leo Varadkar to hand over the draft contract to the Irish Medical Association (IMO) to a friend of his, the renowned Gaeltacht doctor Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who led another group of doctors, the NAGP , at the time.

When asked today if he trusted the Tánaiste, Micheál Martin said, “Yes. Yes, and I have no doubt about the way we work together. ”

Martin said he felt Varadkar had not broken any law. While no-one had any money to spare for the document’s leak, the way the former Taoiseach distributed it was “inappropriate”, Martin said.

Varadkar would have to provide a “comprehensive” answer to questions about the situation in the Dáil tomorrow, Martin said.

Leo Varadkar has been under pressure since reported in the magazine Village that, as Taoiseach, he provided confidential information to the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

It also emerged today that Varadkar had not informed the then health minister, Simon Harris, of the news that he had sent a draft of the contract to the other group.

Leo Varadkar himself has admitted It was not “good practice” to hand over the agreement with the IMO to another organization in a way, he said, which was “inappropriate”.

But Varadkar claimed that the agreement had been reached with the IMO by the time he sent it to Matthew O’Toole and that it had not been confidential or sensitive information since the news was announced on 6 April 2019. Varadkar sent between 11-16 April the document to the NAGP and was written ‘subject to change’ by hand. The document was not published until the following month.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today that the agreement should have been made public earlier and that this was a lesson to be learned..

Varadkar claimed its purpose in launching the document was to ensure that all doctors supported the agreement.

Opposition politicians have said that Varadkar still has many questions to answer about the matter but that the Dáil will return tomorrow.

Labor Party deputy leader Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the Tánaiste would have to explain why he had put his toe in an unrelated process by giving a friend a confidential document. The Tánaiste must also say, says Ó Ríordáin, whether he has done so in other cases before or since.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said it was “extremely inappropriate and outright wrong” for Varadkar to hand over the Government’s agreement with the IMO to the NAGP. Doherty claimed that the Fine Gael defending the Tánaiste was “trying to get the best out of it and trying their best to draw attention to the situation”.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said not all of the information in the document had been published by the time Varadkar sent it to O’Toole but most of its details were publicly available.

