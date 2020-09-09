Confiding in friends and family is very important in reducing the risk of depression

The authors of a new study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, highlight the potential targets they could help reduce the risks of depression, such as regular socialization.

“By far the most important of these factors was the frequency of confiding in others, but also visits with family and friends, which highlighted the important protective effect of social connection and social cohesion.“says Harvard Medical School psychiatrist Jordan Smoller.

Factors related to depression are difficult to uncover, but using statistical tools and randomization frameworks, researchers are starting to get a better idea of ​​their potential outcomes. By analyzing the patient data for more than 100 potential risk factors, the authors of this new study have created a comprehensive comparison of factors like never before.

Specifically, experts have identified a number of social, lifestyle and environmental factors that could affect our mood. By analyzing data on 100,000 Britons, the authors found that spending more time in front of the television was linked to an increased risk of depression. On the other hand, regular social activities had a protective effect. Placing your trust in friends and family, for example, has been particularly powerful in reducing a person’s risk of depression.

The authors have already shown the same thing with physical activity: the results suggested that those who exercise more are less likely to be depressed. Now, using the same causation scheme, the team has found another potential protection mechanism: our friends and family.

Overall, this suggests that frequent socialization with loved ones could protect us from future bouts of depression. Overall sleep duration and quality are also related to depression, and the current study found that daytime naps could increase the risk of depression. For now, it seems that socializing with friends and family and physical activity are two promising ways to protect yourself from this ominous state of mind.