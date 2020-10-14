Configure Windows 10 so that your ‘wallpapers’ change automatically

The desktop background is one of those components of Windows 10 that have the power to go unnoticed for a long time, well camouflaged between icons and application windows, although there always comes a day when, between tasks, we end up wondering, What if the computer was able to change those wallpapers to make things more entertaining And don’t we always get down to business with the same, and tedious, wallpaper?

Well said and done. Windows 10 has options to choose several wallpapers that we can let them change from time to time. Almost always, This measurement can be adjusted in minutes, which we can configure in a simple way within the theme and customization menu. So let’s do it quickly and in a few steps.

Let’s change the background and much more

Windows 10 has a powerful customization tool, which allows us to define these funds in a simple way. The one that will give us the least effort is the automatic one, through the application store, where they are offered Image packs that, when installed, are already configured to automatically follow each other. If you choose this alternative, you will save all the steps that we are going to tell you.

Access Windows 10 customization.

If you prefer to choose the images to be displayed, then It is time to gather all of them in a single folder and, if possible, place it within the “Images” folder that Windows 10 has in “My Documents”. Now, we right-click on the desktop of the computer and choose “Personalization”. We will come directly to a menu where you can choose the wallpaper. As we want to put several, we are going to change the type of visualization first.

Choose the presentation of the wallpapers.

In the “Background” menu You will have to choose “Presentation” to tell him that we are going to use several images. Now click on the “Browse” button and go to the folder where we collect the photos that will be used for the wallpaper carousel. We navigate through the folders and click on the destination. Now we return to the “Personalization” menu after clicking on “Choose this folder”.

Choose the folder from which to import the images.

Finally alone It remains to choose which will be the time interval that Windows will use to alternate each wallpaper. It is a predefined measure in one or several minutes and here, as you can imagine, your tastes come into play, if you want more or less time, etc. When you have everything well configured, go to the desktop and we only have to wait to see how all the images merge one after another.