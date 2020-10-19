Configure Windows 10 to activate the Wi-Fi connection

It is one of the first things we do when we turn on the computer, verify that the Wi-Fi connection is active and connected to a network that we have at home or at work. However, imagine a situation where you do not want to receive a single alert, Do not bother you or that no one may be asking you for things that distract you from your main objective, which is to finish that report that the entire department expects like May water.

Working without distractions is one of the few pleasures we have left when we prefer productivity to dispersion, and to achieve this, Nothing better than deactivating the computer’s Wi-Fi connection so that notifications or anything like that will not jump. Now, is there a function in Windows 10 that allows us to tell the computer not to bother us for a while and to reactivate that connection automatically later? The answer is yes.

Let’s set the timer

In order to do something similar to what we explained before, Microsoft has invented a very useful menu in which we can mark the operating system how long we want to be isolated from the world. To begin that period of peace and quiet, you just have to open Windows 10 “Settings” from the start menu, in the left column where the shutdown button is located.

Schedule the reactivation of the Wi-Fi connection.

In the window that will appear you will see a series of options. We go to the “Network and internet” that appears in the row above. When you click there, another window will open and you select the option “Wi.Fi” in the left column.. That will give you access to a menu that, first of all, you will see something different from the screens that we attach to you. This is because the functions that we are going to ask you to use are only visible when the Wi-Fi connection is disabled. So we run to do it.

Defines the period of inactive time for Wi-Fi.

At the moment of deactivating the Wi-Fi, the “Re-enable Wi-Fi” dropdown will appear. We click with the mouse to show all the alternatives that we have available that, basically, there are three: an hour, four or until the next day. Depending on how long we need to be isolated from the world, we will have to select it that way. Now we only have to go back to work, finish it and neglect, because Windows 10 will return the connection to the PC automatically once the period of time that we have indicated is completed.