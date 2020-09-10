Configure Windows to increase the battery life of your laptop

There are times when we have no choice but to get to work outside of the office, or from home, with the laptop but we quickly realize that it is very possible that the battery does not hold us as long as we need. Among other things, because we don’t have a plug nearby. What can we do? Well let’s fiddle with the power functions to scratch a few minutes of autonomy that can end up being precious.

Less power, more autonomy

Windows 10 has a shortcut that you have at hand in the lower right part of the screen, in the taskbar, and that It allows you to quickly configure the most basic of the laptop battery consumption section. You just have to click on it to bring up a control that we can move from right to left to define if we want the best performance or the longest battery life. That alone should be enough, but if we still want to make it a little longer, we can always turn to an old acquaintance: the control panel.

Customize the power plan.

With the arrival of the “Settings” menu, the control panel has lost prominence but is still present. In it, we will have a better way to fine-tune some elements that we don’t have access to otherwise. For example, setting the screen brightness, the minutes that will elapse until the screen turns off or the hard drives are put to sleep, etc. Even so, as it is about saving a few minutes while we work, the best measures we can take have to do with screen brightness, which is one of the components that consume the most.

Change the battery settings.

Another decision you can make is to close applications that you have in the background. When you’re at home plugged into the power adapter, you don’t care if Spotify or Steam are running in the background, but on the street, when you need every last volt of power, it’s better to close them by going to the bottom bar and exiting those services . Then when you return home, you restart the PC and everything will return to normal.

Fine-tune the settings for each task.

If you have configured a theme, or wallpaper, that changes image every few minutes, You can also deactivate it in the control panel options, as you can see right here above. All those few that you are eliminating from the energy consumption of the PC are the ones that in the end will make the difference between finishing the work without problems or delivering it later than we should.