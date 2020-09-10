ScienceTech NewsWindows

Configure Windows to increase the battery life of your laptop

By Brian Adam
0
3
Configure Windows to increase the battery life of your laptop
Configure Windows To Increase The Battery Life Of Your Laptop

Must Read

Editor's Pick

If you have a Xiaomi mobile you can now measure your heart rate with the camera, how?

Brian Adam - 0
If you buy a smart watch, or a bracelet, it is very normal that it comes standard with a sensor capable of measuring heart...
Read more
Science

Configure Windows to increase the battery life of your laptop

Brian Adam - 0
There are times when we have no choice but to get to work outside of the office, or from home, with the laptop but...
Read more
Tech News

Android 11 Go is available today, apps up to 20% faster

Brian Adam - 0
While the release of the stable version of Android 11 took place on September 8, 2020, bringing the latest update of the Google operating...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is official: the mobile appears fleetingly on the website of the Philippines

Brian Adam - 0
A new mobile of the S20 range is waiting for its moment to see the light, and this has almost been produced:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There are times when we have no choice but to get to work outside of the office, or from home, with the laptop but we quickly realize that it is very possible that the battery does not hold us as long as we need. Among other things, because we don’t have a plug nearby. What can we do? Well let’s fiddle with the power functions to scratch a few minutes of autonomy that can end up being precious.

Less power, more autonomy

Windows 10 has a shortcut that you have at hand in the lower right part of the screen, in the taskbar, and that It allows you to quickly configure the most basic of the laptop battery consumption section. You just have to click on it to bring up a control that we can move from right to left to define if we want the best performance or the longest battery life. That alone should be enough, but if we still want to make it a little longer, we can always turn to an old acquaintance: the control panel.

Customize the power plan.

With the arrival of the “Settings” menu, the control panel has lost prominence but is still present. In it, we will have a better way to fine-tune some elements that we don’t have access to otherwise. For example, setting the screen brightness, the minutes that will elapse until the screen turns off or the hard drives are put to sleep, etc. Even so, as it is about saving a few minutes while we work, the best measures we can take have to do with screen brightness, which is one of the components that consume the most.

Change the battery settings.

Another decision you can make is to close applications that you have in the background. When you’re at home plugged into the power adapter, you don’t care if Spotify or Steam are running in the background, but on the street, when you need every last volt of power, it’s better to close them by going to the bottom bar and exiting those services . Then when you return home, you restart the PC and everything will return to normal.

Fine-tune the settings for each task.

If you have configured a theme, or wallpaper, that changes image every few minutes, You can also deactivate it in the control panel options, as you can see right here above. All those few that you are eliminating from the energy consumption of the PC are the ones that in the end will make the difference between finishing the work without problems or delivering it later than we should.

Related Articles

Editor's Pick

If you have a Xiaomi mobile you can now measure your heart rate with the camera, how?

Brian Adam - 0
If you buy a smart watch, or a bracelet, it is very normal that it comes standard with a sensor capable of measuring heart...
Read more
Tech News

Android 11 Go is available today, apps up to 20% faster

Brian Adam - 0
While the release of the stable version of Android 11 took place on September 8, 2020, bringing the latest update of the Google operating...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is official: the mobile appears fleetingly on the website of the Philippines

Brian Adam - 0
A new mobile of the S20 range is waiting for its moment to see the light, and this has almost been produced:...
Read more
Tech News

Serious vulnerability discovered in Bluetooth but a remedy is missing: minimal risk on iOS

Brian Adam - 0
A team of researchers from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has discovered a Bluetooth vulnerability, in particular the standard component called Cross-Transport...
Read more
Apps

‘PAC-MAN Geo’ is now available for registration: the kite will soon land on real streets around the world

Brian Adam - 0
If there is a video game character who has become an icon, it is undoubtedly PAC-MAN. He popular kite He was...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei, HarmonyOS beta launched: it will arrive on smartphones by December

Brian Adam - 0
HarmonyOS would not only be very close to the level of Android, according to Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Yu Chengdong, but also coming...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©